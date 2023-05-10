Journalist Jacques Talbot has claimed that West Ham United have already triggered a contract extension for Aaron Cresswell.

What's the latest on Aaron Cresswell and his contract?

As per Transfermarkt, the defender's current deal is set to expire in the summer, June 2023. And recent reports suggest a deal could be in the works.

Indeed, as per Football Insider, sources in late April claimed Cresswell was close to landing a new contract at the London Stadium. The club will green-light an extension if David Moyes remains in charge.

Well, if the latest reporting is accurate, it seems this has already happened. Indeed, when talking on his YouTube channel, Talbot explained that it had been "triggered".

He said (3:33): “So I got a message about Aaron Cresswell: 'He is joining Everton at the end of the season'.

"I was like, Oh yeah?

"Like: 'He's bought a house up in Merseyside, he's going back.'

“But it's just one of them where you go to West Ham and they're like, 'No we've done a new deal to [20]24'.

"I don't even know if that's even out yet. But basically, they've triggered the extension for him.”

How much is Cresswell's contract worth?

Seeing as there is less doubt about Moyes leaving now – as the club look certain to avoid relegation and have gone deep into the Europa Conference League – it would make sense if one of his preferred players was to stick around a little longer.

After all, while now aged 33, Cresswell has still played regularly for the Hammers this term, with 35 appearances in all competitions.

Indeed Moyes has trusted him at the vital point in the club's campaign, starting the left-back in seven of the last eight league games as West Ham have got themselves out of relegation trouble.

With that being the case, it's easy to understand why the club have apparently extended his £50k-p/w contract for one more year.

With 28-year-old Emerson Palmieri also available as an option for the left-back role (with a contract until 2026), the extension for Cresswell mean's the club are pretty set in that area of the field.

Perhaps that sort of deal will allow the Irons to then go out and add strength to more pressing areas of the pitch. For instance, they could soon look a little short in the middle of the park with key man Declan Rice expected to leave this summer.