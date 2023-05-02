Presenter Dan Lawless has slammed West Ham United January signing Danny Ings after his full transfer fee and wages were reported.

What's the latest on Danny Ings and West Ham?

This winter, it looked as though striker Michail Antonio was potentially on his way out of the Premier League club with Chelsea even linked with a loan move.

Perhaps with that in mind, David Moyes didn't want want to risk being short of options up top and the Hammers pounced in the market.

Indeed, they landed Ings from Aston Villa for £15m on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Since then, however, he has failed to impress – scoring just three times in 16 outings.

It's since been reported that the Englishman earns a whopping £125k-p/w. After learning of this, West Ham Fan TV man Lawless outlined how "baffling" the transfer has been

On Twitter, he wrote: "Still an absolutely baffling signing to me, doesn't suit us at all and is now one of our highest earners. Madness."

Who earns the most at West Ham?

With Ings being paid so much, it means only Lucas Paqueta currently earns more (£150k-p/w) than him within the West Ham squad – while the striker sits joint level with Kurt Zouma.

However, when you look at his recent performances, you can't really argue that the 30-year-old has been one of Moyes' better players.

After all, he has scored just twice in the Premier League since joining, has zero assists, and hasn't netted in his last eight league appearances.

What's more, when you look at average league ratings on WhoScored, Ings has managed a 6.32 score in a West Ham shirt. This ranks him 19th out of 25 players in the senior squad.

Worryingly, even Moyes doesn't seem to be entirely convinced about just how to get the best out of his new signing. When asked if Ings looks too isolated up front when playing for the club, the manager told recently reporters (via 6foot2): “Yes, but we’re only just getting to know him. He’s someone who probably might need more people around him.

"We’re not playing at our best and the Nottingham Forest game showed, Danny is a penalty box striker, if we can get the ball more to Danny and give him opportunities, he can score. His record and his history will show that, but we’ve not really been that far up the pitch often enough to sustain pressure which would maybe mean more opportunities are coming."

All in all, this deal is looking more pointless by the day.