Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that West Ham United stars Declan Rice and Gianluca Scamacca were not seen in the photo shoot to announce the club's new kit.

What's the latest on West Ham's new kit?

With the season drawing to an end, clubs will already be working hard behind the scenes to prepare for the next campaign.

For many, that will involve drafting up transfer shortlists with key players to target in the summer window. Of course, though, this will also include doing all the media work to promote new kits.

It seems as though that was been a focus at West Ham of late. Indeed, in an update shared on The West Ham Way Patreon page, Ex noted that the club were shooting a promotional video this week.

In his post, he explained how a number of senior men and some former players were spotted on sight, but two names were conspicuous by their absence.

He wrote: "The club spent the day filming the promotional video for the home kit. This was filmed in The Carpenters pub with different West Ham supporters groups including Any Old Irons. There were also some ex players involved in the pub scene and they will be in the background.

"There are bubbles in the fabric of the home shirt too. Like what we have in the century kit in 1995!

"The away kit that is all white has a silver and a claret round neck collar."

Before adding: "The players involved in the photo shoot today were: Bowen, Kehrer, Downes, Johnson, Areola, Cornet and Johnson.

"The Ex players involved we believe were: John Moncur, Martin Allen, George Parris and Alan Taylor. Other first-team players were involved with the photos last week."

Will Rice and Scamacca leave West Ham this summer?

It's perhaps not a massive shock to see Rice absent from the media work. After all, the club seem to have already accepted he will leave and have consequently slapped a huge asking price on his name.

Indeed, as per Sky Sports, the £60k-per-week midfielder will cost £120m – or £100m plus one player in a swap deal – amid interest from Champions League clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

It could be more of a shock to note that Scamacca was absent though. He hasn't had the best of debut seasons in England and there has been consequent talk of a summer exit in the press of late.

Still, there is no official guarantee that these two were missing for those reasons but it certainly doesn't seem to bode well for their West Ham futures.