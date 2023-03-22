Insider ExWHUemployee has urged supporters to attend the West Ham United Under-18s FA Youth Cup semi-final with the club "sceptical" they can sell many tickets.

What’s the latest on West Ham U18s and the FA Youth Cup?

On 6th April, the youngsters will take on Southampton at the London Stadium hoping to book a place in the final against Arsenal or Manchester City.

Up to this point in the competition, West Ham have had to play away from home – beating Sheffield United, Burnley, Stoke City and Ipswich Town – en route to the semi-finals.

Now they have a home game, however, Ex has revealed doubt over the ability to pack the stadium with an expectation of just 2,000 fans wanted, but he has called for 5,000 to attend.

In an update on The West Ham Way podcast, Ex said: "The Under-18s have their Youth Cup semi-final against Southampton after the Newcastle game, tickets are on sale.

"It would be great if we can get attendance at about 5,000. As I said, the club apparently told people that they're sceptical that we won't get more than 2,000.

"Let's show them how good our support is and let's try to get up to 5,000 to see what could be the next generation of top, top players coming through."

When did West Ham last win the FA Youth Cup?

Seeing as the senior side are having notable troubles in the Premier League this team – sitting 18th in the division and facing the threat of relegation – it might be nice to see a more optimistic side of the club.

What's more, youth coach Kevin Keen and his U18 team have made the last four of the competition for the first time in 24 years, when the likes of Joe Cole and Michael Carrick played in a 9-0 aggregate win over Coventry City in the final.

With that in mind, there could well be some players capable of having very notable careers at the top of the game within the current Hammers squad, just like Cole and Carrick.

And given the Irons' hugely underwhelming season to date, you would not be surprised if Moyes - or indeed, any other manager - was to allow the shining stars of the academy to challenge any first-teamers who continue to underperform beyond this campaign, regardless of which division West Ham are playing in come August.