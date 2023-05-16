Insider ExWHUEmployee has claimed that West Ham United will show the Europa Conference League final at the Olympic Park for fans who can't get tickets to the match – should the club make it to that stage of the competition.

When is the Europa Conference League final?

On Thursday night, David Moyes and his side will face AZ Alkmaar away from home as they look to progress beyond the semi-final.

The Hammers come into the second leg with a slender lead having won 2-1 at the London Stadium thanks to goals from Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio after initially falling behind.

Should West Ham beat AZ Alkmaar and make the final, however, many fans may still be disappointed as they have been allocated only 5000 tickets for the match which will be played at the Fortuna Arena in Prague (which has just 20,000 seats) on June 7.

With this in mind, it seems as though the club will do their best to still make it a huge event for those who won't travel to Czechia for the match.

Indeed, while talking on The West Ham Way podcast, Ex revealed plans have been put in place to air the game in East London.

He said (10:25): “In terms of the final, if West Ham gets to the Conference League final, obviously, we know that there's only [a] 5000 ticket allocation. So there's going to be a lot of disappointed fans.

"West Ham do intend to turn the Olympic Park into a huge fan zone for fans to go and watch it there together, and to keep West Ham fans all in that one place.

"There’s plans already [that have] been put into place to make sure that happens."

How many tickets do West Ham have for the Europa Conferences League final?

As mentioned before, with just 5000 tickets available for the final in Prague, a number of supporters won't be able to see the team live.

Seeing as the London Stadium saw 62,471 fans in attendance for the first leg of that semi-final, it's no shock the club are hoping to find a way to keep their fan base happy by still bringing them together on the day of the final.

Seeing as it was 47 years ago that West Ham last reached a final in continental competition, this has the potential to be one of the club's biggest-ever events.

Of course, though, they need to survive on Thursday night first before any of this becomes truly relevant.