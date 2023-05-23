Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that David Moyes will almost certainly stay on as West Ham United manager if they win the Europa Conference League despite some issues with David Sullivan.

When did West Ham last play in a major European final?

After beating AZ Alkmaar both home and away in the European semi-final, the Hammers will now meet Fiorentina in Prague next month as they make a major European final for the first time in 47 years.

Despite this success on the continent, the Irons have underperformed domestically and have actually spent the past few months in a relegation battle – although they have now done enough to cement their status as a Premier League side for another season.

With that inconsistency in mind, however, there has been talk that Moyes could be sacked at some point during the season. What's more, co-owner Sullivan has reportedly been unhappy with the 60-year-old's business in past transfer windows, thus putting more pressure on the manager.

However, speaking about all this on The West Ham Way Podcast, Ex revealed that it's unlikely the club will be on the hunt for a new head coach if they are successful in Europe.

The insider explained (6:07): "On the whole, I think the understanding is certainly if we win the Conference League, then Moyes will be the manager next year. That's my understanding for now.

"Of course, it's going to come down to conversations in the summer. And it will also come down to recruitment because as I've said on the show before, David Sullivan is not happy with the recruitment that we had over the summer.

"Although that said, a lot of those players have started to show their worth now...”

Who could replace Moyes at West Ham?

There has been plenty of speculation about who could come in and replace Moyes should he depart in the summer. For instance, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been touted in the media as an ideal target.

And his relationship with the West Ham fanbase has been strained at times this term, with the manager being booed and jeered by his own support earlier on in the campaign.

However, form has picked up in recent times and the Hammers will technically finish as high as 12th this season. Add a European trophy to that and it's hard to see why the club would let him go – even if Sullivan has a few issues with his transfer recruitment ability.