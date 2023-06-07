A collection of fans online have slammed West Ham United for perhaps tempting fate by having a team bus ready to go announcing the Irons as European champions.

What has David Moyes said about the final?

Tonight at 8pm (UK time), the Hammers take on Italian outfit Fiorentina in Prague with both teams looking to secure the Europa Conference League title.

Anticipation is understandably high seeing as the Premier League club have not actually played in a European final since 1976 and they lasted lifted a major trophy 43 years ago when they won the FA Cup.

Speaking ahead of the game, manager David Moyes even admitted it was the "biggest moment" of his managerial career.

He told Sky Sports: "It is slightly surreal. To turn up and have your own dressing room is a big thrill for me. I really hope I can take it to the next level and win the game.

"I've had a really good career since I started coaching at 35. Over a thousand matches, been in some finals, had some promotions. But this is the biggest moment. To be a coach for as long as I've been, you're obviously doing something right."

Despite all the excitement in East London, though, they shouldn't forget there is an Italian side who will be just as desperate to win the trophy.

With that in mind, many supporters have warned West Ham that they might come to regret the team bus that was spotted and circulated online by TalkSport.

It's safe to say plenty of fans were worried that this "premature" decision may come back to haunt the club. Indeed, many quickly flocked to social media to make their feelings known.

