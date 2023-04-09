Referee Jarred Gillett and his VAR team may have made a big mistake in the most recent West Ham United win as they failed to spot a handball in the build-up to the only goal of the game

What's the latest on West Ham and VAR?

The Hammers gave their survival hopes a massive boost on the weekend as they picked up a huge three points in the Premier League.

Indeed, facing Fulham away from home, David Moyes and co were able to eke out a tight 1-0 victory thanks to an own goal by Harrison Reed.

Indeed, after Jarrod Bowen drove forward, beat his man and crossed from the byeline, the ball deflected off the Fulham midfielder past Bernd Leno.

This first-half deflection was the only goal of the game but it perhaps should not have stood as West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal appeared to handle the ball in the build-up.

Indeed, as seen in this image (via the Sky Sports highlights) the Czech right-back undeniably uses his arms to control the ball.

Was it a handball by Vladimir Coufal?

Coufal is battling for the ball with Fulham fullback Antonee Robinson and after using his arms to get away from his man, he digs out a cross.

The ball flies into the penalty box and is cleared just a few yards away to Bowen who then takes two touches before firing in an effort that deflects off Reid to give the goal.

Seeing as there are about 10 seconds between the handball and Fulham conceding, it feels as though this would be well within VAR's remit to get involved.

What's more, even without the use of technology, the referee and his assistant should have spotted the handball live – with the still image above showing the obvious contact.

Fulham boss Marco Silva certainly seemed to spot what the officials couldn't on the day. Indeed, when speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he made his frustration clear.

The manager said: "They scored through our own goal which should be disallowed because it was a clear handball from Coufal in the build-up. Why VAR didn't check that moment, it is difficult for us as it was right in front of the linesman."

It may have been a little fortuitous but West Ham fans won't care at all, as that win now lifts them three points above the relegation zone.