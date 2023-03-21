Insider ExWHUemployee has revealed that West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski should be fit to play in the club's next game despite his recent injury.

What’s the latest on Lukasz Fabianski's West Ham injury?

The Polish shot-stopper has been out for the past two Premier League games after having to come off early against Nottingham Forest after taking a knock to the head.

In fact, it was such a bad injury that he ended up suffering a fractured cheekbone and eye socket and so was expected to potentially be on the sidelines for some time.

And while he has been out for a little while, it does sound as though he could be ready to start against Southampton if required, when West Ham are next in action after the international break.

In an update on The West Ham Way podcast, Ex outlined the situation, saying: “Fabianski is back in training with his face mask on now and should be fit for the Southampton game.”

What has David Moyes said on Lukasz Fabianski's injury?

David Moyes recently spoke to the press about the player's possible return, noting that Fabianski was "desperate to come back" as soon as possible.

However, the club manager explained that he and the medical team remain a bit "unsure" and "worried" about him starting as he could suffer pretty badly if he was to get hit in the face by a ball.

In full, he said: “He is desperate to come back. He feels like he is ready. Medically we are a little bit unsure as they are worried about him getting a ball in the face.”

He also noted some concerns about how his performance could be impacted by wearing a mask, saying: “I have got no problem with that, but I haven’t got a strong enough opinion on it.

“Sometimes anything on your face means you don’t see other things, if you wear a hat or glasses, so a mask like that may not be great for a goalkeeper.”

By the sounds of it, though, the time off for the international break should hopefully allow Fabianski sufficient time to heal and so when Southampton come to visit at the start of next month, it's likely the 37-year-old will be there to face them.

If not, though, Alphonse Areola will be expected to come in instead, having started the last two league games – albeit failing to win any and shipping five goals in that period.