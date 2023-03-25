West Ham United are increasingly likely to lose Gianluca Scamacca this summer, amid growing interest in the striker from several Italian clubs, according to a report.

The Lowdown: Summer rebuild needed?

West Ham may be in need of a significant rebuild in the summer transfer window, given that several key players are now being linked with a move away from the London Stadium.

Declan Rice's departure has been much-discussed in recent months, with it recently emerging that Arsenal are in pole position to land the midfielder, amid interest from the likes of Chelsea.

The Hammers being able to keep hold of their key players is likely to hinge on whether they are able to retain their Premier League status, with Lucas Paqueta tipped to quit if they go down, despite only joining the club last summer.

There have also been recent reports that the club's hierarchy are looking for a manager to replace David Moyes, being linked to Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri, as well as Reims' Will Still in recent days.

The Latest: Scamacca to depart?

As per a report from Football Insider, the Irons are becoming increasingly likely to lose Scamacca in the summer, with several Italian clubs, including Juventus, looking to sign the striker.

Like Paqueta, the Italian is unlikely to stay at the London Stadium if West Ham are relegated, and Juventus are one of the clubs actively monitoring the situation.

However, the Serie A club are currently being investigated for their financial practices over the past few years, which could have a significant impact on their ability to bring in new signings.

The Verdict: Major blow?

There have been some promising signs from the Rome-born marksman this season, scoring a total of eight goals in 27 appearances, which is a decent enough record, however it would not be a major blow if he left the club.

Moyes has clearly been unimpressed by the 24-year-old who Trevor Sinclair called 'superb' in recent weeks.

Scamacca's 'physical data' is apparently not up to scratch, according to Moyes, which has led to a period of exclusion from the first team, being benched for the last four Premier League matches.

Sky Sports presenter Joe Thomlinson has compared the forward's situation to that of Sebastian Haller, who was unable to make an impact at the London Stadium, but has since gone on to be a real success elsewhere, scoring 21 goals in 31 league games for Ajax last season.

Scamacca may be given a new lease of life next season if Moyes leaves the club, however it is very hard to envisage him going on to reach his potential under a manager that is clearly unimpressed by him, and it may be best for all parties if he moves on.