West Ham United have been dealt a major blow in the race for Ibrahim Sangare's signature, as the midfielder is believed to be seeking a move to a bigger club, according to a report.

The Lowdown: Rice replacement targeted

West Ham are looking increasingly likely to lose Declan Rice this summer, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking to sell seven players in order to fund a move for the midfielder, who could cost as much as £100m.

The Hammers have been linked to a whole host of potential replacements in recent weeks, with Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips emerging as a potential option, while Piotr Zielinski, who they missed out on last summer, has also been linked.

Back in August, transfer journalist Santi Aouna claimed West Ham were pursuing a deal for Sangare, however a move for the PSV Eindhoven midfielder does not appear likely, judging by the most recent update...

The Latest: Sangare uninterested

According to a report from 90min, West Ham are unlikely to be able to compete for the 25-year-old's signature, despite the fact he is ready to test himself in the Premier League, as he is understood to be looking for a move to a bigger side.

The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all listed as potential suitors for the central midfielder, meaning there is likely to be no shortage of offers from clubs competing in European competition.

Representatives of the Ivory Coast international have alerted several English clubs about his availability, in a deal that could be worth €37m (£32.6m), however a move to the London Stadium appears unlikely at this stage.

The Verdict: Blow for Moyes

It will be frustrating for David Moyes that the maestro is uninterested in a move to West Ham, as he would have been an excellent addition to the squad, capable of taking on Rice's defensive responsibilities, should the Englishman leave this summer.

The 'fantastic' PSV ace ranks in the 92nd percentile for tackles per 90 in the past year, averaging 3.06, while he is also a very good dribbler of the ball, again placed in the 92nd percentile for successful take-ons, indicating his attacking threat.

The Hammers still have a number of potential options to replace their outgoing captain, and Phillips remains a very interesting option, specialising in tackling, as well as interceptions, already possessing vast experience in the Premier League, which means there would be no adjustment period.

As such, it is disappointing that the Irons will not be in the race for Sangare's signature this summer, but West Ham should still be able to bring in a top-quality replacement for Rice.