Journalist Julien Laurens has heaped praise on 'genius' manager Will Still amid claims West Ham United want him to replace David Moyes.

The Lowdown: Moyes under-pressure...

The Scotsman has found himself under consistent pressure this Premier League campaign after failing to build upon West Ham's two successful previous seasons.

Moyes lead his side to back-to-back European qualification campaigns in the build up to this season but have ultimately underachieved after a summer of heavy spending.

West Ham put pen to paper on deals for Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Flynn Downes, Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet, Thilo Kehrer, Emerson Palmieri and club record signing Lucas Paqueta last year but find themselves in the drop zone.

18th and battling relegation to the Championship, there has been plenty of talk as to who could replace Moyes if West Ham eventually decide to part company.

Still, who has been doing a phenomenal job with Reims this season, is reportedly attracting interest from the east Londoners.

The Latest: Laurens hails Still...

Speaking on Sky Sports (via Football Daily), reporter Laurens has heaped praise on the 30-year-old after claims West Ham want him.

The journalist says Still is a 'bit of a genius' and his Ligue 1 rise is nothing short of 'huge' and 'remarkable'.

When asked about Still's journey, Laurens explained:

"Huge, really, the story of course. For someone so young to show so much maturity, tactically to start with, cause he's a bit of a genius tactically, but also in his man-management with the players, again, with some of them being older than him, is remarkable.

"He's got an incredible future ahead of him, there's no doubt."

Laurens went on to comment on the links to West Ham, believing that while be may not be ready for such a big job, what he has showed so far is 'incredible'.

The Verdict: Exciting manager...

The young tactician recently went on a Ligue 1 record 17-game unbeaten run recently, propelling his name into the headlines and making supporters take real notice.

If West Ham wish to turn to Still after Moyes, they could be boosted by the fact he is more-than open to managing in England one day.

"Being English and growing up in an English environment in Belgium, England has always felt like home and a place that I'd love to go back to," said Still (via Sky).

"It would feel like coming home, just because the English culture is part of me, part of my roots, part of my family, part of who I am.

"I think if you asked any kid what they would like to do, they'd say they'd love to be a Premier League footballer or manager and I'm no different. I was brought up like everyone else and had the same dreams. I'll keep at them."