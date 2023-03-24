West Ham United are showing an interest in former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri as a potential replacement for David Moyes, according to reports.

The Lowdown: Moyes under pressure...

Recent reports have suggested that the Irons boss has been under mounting pressure this season, following a string of poor Premier League results.

West Ham, after qualifying for back-to-back European campaigns, have failed to build upon their unexpected success of the previous two seasons - even despite a series of summer investments.

The east Londoners put pen to paper on deals for Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Flynn Downes, Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet, Thilo Kehrer, Emerson Palmieri and club record signing Lucas Paqueta last year.

Danny Ings also joined the club from Aston Villa in January, yet West Ham's recent spending has been blighted by both injury issues on the field and general underperforming.

The likes of Rafael Benitez and Marcelo Bielsa have been mentioned as candidates to succeed Moyes in recent months but West Ham have yet to take affirmative action over their manager.

The Latest: West Ham interested in Sarri...

Moyes' side could well go down at the end of the season if they're not careful, but despite that, it is now believed they're showing interest in a title-winning boss.

According to reports out of Italy, by newspaper Il Messagero, West Ham are one of three English clubs currently eyeing Sarri of Lazio - alongside Tottenham and Everton.

The 64-year-old's relationship with sporting director Igli Tare is believed to be fragile as Sarri seeks reassurances on transfer strategy heading into the summer.

It's added that Sarri has also just rejected a big-money offer from an unnamed club in the United Arab Emirates.

The Verdict: Surprise choice?

Much could depend on if West Ham are relegated from the top flight as it's highly unlikely Sarri would be interested in that scenario.

However, if they do in fact remain in the big time, we believe the ex-Juventus coach could be a fairly solid candidate.

Sarri, despite being sacked by Chelsea, did manage to clinch a Europa League title with the Blues during his stint in 2019 and went on to win a Scudetto with Juventus.

The former Napoli boss deploys an attacking 4-3-3 formation, a far cry from Moyes' more pragmatic style, with his ex-player Jorginho also calling Sarri a 'magnificent coach' and 'extraordinary' on a tactical level.

Of course, this is all hypothetical, and West Ham's current priorities must be to remain in the Premier League.