West Ham United apparently fear a mass exodus from the club if they're relegated with Said Benrahma coming as one of the players who could depart.

The Lowdown: Hammers face drop...

David Moyes' men are in serious danger of dropping to the Championship after what has been a season to forget domestically for the east Londoners.

West Ham currently sit 18th in the Premier League table, having lost 14 games and winning just six, all the while being among the division's lowest goal scorers.

One shining light for Moyes' side is that they actually boast the best defensive record of any side in the bottom ten bar Chelsea, potentially giving them something to build upon in the latter stages of this season.

Amid this relegation worry, though, it is now believed that more players could leave West Ham alongside the heavily mooted potential departure of star midfielder Declan Rice.

The Latest: West Ham hold Benrahma fear...

As per club insider Claret & Hugh, as well as the England international, West Ham are worried that midfielder Benrahma could be one of the players pushing to leave if they go down.

The Algeria international would apparently be unhappy to drop back down after securing a move to West Ham from Brentford in 2020/2021.

Winger Jarrod Bowen is another squad member who could want to quit the London Stadium in West Ham's worst case scenario.

The Hammers hierarchy have also apparently written wage cut clauses into all contracts should they get relegated.

The Verdict: Worrying times...

Benrahma can be a player of real talent and poise in the forward areas when playing at his very best.

As per WhoScored, the 27-year-old sits joint-top of West Ham's charts for most attempts at goal per 90 in the top flight and also completes more take-ons per 90 than any Irons player.

Benrahma one of West Ham's most prolific in terms of key passes per 90 with only Bowen and left-back Aaron Cresswell making more per match (WhoScored).

Called 'magic' by former West Ham winger Trevor Sinclair, losing the attacker could be a blow for Moyes if they go down.