West Ham United are eyeing a new manager target to succeed David Moyes next season with news coming to light on Reims boss Will Still.

The Lowdown: Moyes under pressure...

The Scotsman has been under real pressure to maintain his position this season, especially after a summer of serious spending followed by lack-lustre performances on the field.

West Ham are currently in the relegation places after sliding into the Premier League's bottom three, having won just six league games all season and losing 14.

Reports have suggested that the east Londoners have weighed up possible replacements with both Marcelo Bielsa and Rafael Benitez previously linked.

However, insiders close to the club have also shared that the likelihood of a Moyes replacement before the end of 2022/2023 is slim given the lack of standout candidates and possible expenses.

The Latest: West Ham eye Will Still...

The Hammers, according to a report, are now believed to be real admirers of Reims boss Still to potentially replace Moyes next season.

According to Foot Mercato, West Ham have apparently taken note of the 30-year-old's exploits in France as his stock 'continues to climb', with the Irons currently 'under the spell' of Still.

It's added that the coach himself is 'thrilled' by this, as per their 'information', as Still is knowingly a West Ham supporter.

The Verdict: Too soon?

The largely inexperienced coach has been centre of a brilliant story across the channel with Reims recently going on a 17-game unbeaten run.

Marseille sadly ended their hot streak with a 2-1 win over Still on Sunday but Reims' tactician is in fact 'becoming very popular' in Ligue 1.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has even took note of the young tactician, claiming Still's rise to the top level has been extremely impressive.

Howe stated to Chronicle Live:

"He [Still] has certainly done very well. It is very difficult to do at that age.

"I started at 31, I felt at that moment I knew what I was doing. I am talking about my own experiences here. I realised a few years later that I probably didn't. I have learned as I have gone on, the whole of range of things you need to be successful as a manager.

"That's just my journey. I'm not sure on Will's background and how he's built his career to this point but very impressive to be managing at his age.

"The success he's had has been incredible. Are managers getting younger? I'm not sure if that's a fact or not. But certainly it is a very demanding job."

However, his lack of serious experience in a competitive division like the Premier League could count against him and this move could be seen as a real gamble.