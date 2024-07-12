West Ham United have made a breakthrough and agreed a deal with a Hammers gem who Manchester City and Manchester United want.

West Ham’s summer transfer window so far

The Irons have been productive in the transfer market so far ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge at the London Stadium, with technical director Tim Steidten making three senior signings.

Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme was the first to arrive from Palmeiras and was followed by experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on a free transfer after his contract expired at Sheffield United. The latest arrival is Max Kilman from Wolves, with the centre-back reuniting with Lopetegui after their time together at Molineux.

Kilman expressed his delight at signing for West Ham, saying via the club’s official website: “It’s an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player.

“As soon as I was aware of the interest from the Club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here. I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves – he’s a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here.

“West Ham is a massive Club and I feel this is the natural next step forward in my career. Playing in front of a passionate fan-base, with 62,500 supporters packing out London Stadium every other week, is something I am incredibly excited about.”

It hasn’t just been at senior level where West Ham have been busy in the window, though, with additions for the academy also on the agenda. For example, David Chigwada has reportedly joined from Manchester City and will feature in the Hammers’ U18s side next season.

Related Latest West Ham transfer news: £35m ace and La Liga superstar on radar It's a new era at the London Stadium - here's what Julen Lopetegui could be up to in the transfer market...

Meanwhile, teenage defender Luis Brown, the son of former Hammers defender and current academy manager Kenny Brown, and the grandson of the club’s oldest-living player, Ken Brown Sr, has also penned a professional deal with the Irons after leaving Arsenal.

The club’s attention behind the scenes has also been on keeping hold of a talented teenage midfielder, and it looks as if they have managed to do just that following a new update.

West Ham agree Chinaza Nwosu deal

According to Football Insider in the last 48 hours, West Ham have reached a pre-agreement over a professional deal for midfielder Chinaza Nwosu.

The 16-year-old can’t become a professional until his 17th birthday, but the Irons have acted following contact to the midfielder’s camp from Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham. Nwosu, regarded as one of the brightest prospects to come out of the academy, has agreed to stay with West Ham and will turn 17 next year.

He has already featured for the U18 side, so who knows, we could see him involved in Lopetegui’s first-team plans over the coming years following this positive contract update emerging from the London Stadium.