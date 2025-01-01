West Ham United are now chasing a midfielder after his impressive performances in the Championship this season, according to a report.

West Ham keen to strengthen in January

One of West Ham's main priorities for the January transfer window is signing a new striker, in light of Michail Antonio being ruled out for the foreseeable future due to his involvement in a car crash.

However, any business is likely to hinge upon offloading Niclas Fullkrug during the early stages of the transfer window, with the German's move to the London Stadium not panning out as planned.

The Hammers are closely following Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani, who is expected to leave the French club this winter, and talks have also been held over a deal for Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Striker is not the only position in which Julen Lopetegui is keen to strengthen, however, having approached Juventus to discuss a potential deal for midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, who is likely to leave the Serie A club this month.

Another target from much closer to home is also now emerging, with The Daily Mail reporting the Irons are now chasing Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, who is currently out on loan at Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

West Ham have checked on the 21-year-old, who has caught the eye due to his impressive performances in the second tier this season, amassing five goal contributions. Charles moved to Southampton from Manchester City in a deal worth £12m last year, and while he struggled to make an impression at St. Mary's, his form for the Owls is attracting the attention of a number of clubs.

Atalanta scouts are said to have watched the midfielder last month, while Leicester City are also named as an interested party, so there could be competition for his signature if the Hammers decide to pursue a deal this month.

Charles impressing for Sheffield Wednesday

Former Southampton boss Russell Martin was initially planning for the former Man City man to be an important player, saying: “I know Flynn (Downes) has played in front of him, but when he has come on from the bench he has had a really good impact on the games.

"We have really good competition in the midfield. Shea wants to win. He is aggressive and he breaks up play. He will be a really important player for us."

However, the youngster's move to St. Mary's did not work out, being sent out on loan this season, but he has certainly started to make an impression for Sheffield Wednesday. The Northern Ireland international is a key player for the Owls, starting every game in the Championship, and he recently picked up two assists despite playing in a defensive role in a 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough.

Over the past year, Charles ranks in the 93rd percentile for tackles per 90, showcasing his defensive qualities, and his performances for Wednesday indicate he is ready to move back to the Premier League.