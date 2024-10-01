West Ham United have been linked with an audacious move in 2025 to sign a man dubbed in some quarters as the next Mohamed Salah, it has been reported, as they look to back Julen Lopetegui in the transfer market.

West Ham snatch Brentford draw

Though still without a win in four games, West Ham came from a goal down to snatch a draw against Brentford at the G-Tech Community Stadium in their most recent Premier League outing, and their performance suggested that improvement, and a rise up the Premier League, could be on the way. Tomas Soucek scored their only goal as they managed a 1-1 stalemate, but Lopetegui was keen to take the positives from the situation.

"We balanced the match in the first half and in the second half, in my opinion, we were better than them. We deserved to win, but we drew as we had a lot of situations to do better in the last pass, in the last cross, when we had a very clear situation", he admitted after the game.

"We were able to change the match against a very good team at home, so we have to highlight this, to keep the good, positive things. We are with one win very close with a lot of teams, a lot of big teams, so I think that I have tried to highlight the positive things and to highlight the positive reaction in the second half when we worked as a team, and it is very important for us."

West Ham vs Brentford match stats West Ham United Brentford Possession 43% 57% Shots 19 8 Shots on target 3 3 Expected goals 0.99 0.37

But their goal returns remain a concern, with the club having scored just six so far and their three recognised strikers having combined for just one of those. Having missed out on Jhon Duran over the summer, it is clear that they still need reinforcements, and now they have identified a potential new striker at the London Stadium.

West Ham eyeing "next Mo Salah"

That comes as Football Transfers report that the Hammers are eyeing a potential move to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush in 2025 as they look to bolster their attack.

The Egyptian stayed in the Bundesliga after Nottingham Forest failed with a bid over the summer, but reports in Germany claim that he still dreams of a move to the Premier League, and that his current side will not stand in his way should a suitable offer come in for his services.

Though there is no release clause in his contract, he will be down to the final two years of his £27,000 a week deal come next summer, which means his value will likely decline from that point unless he pens fresh terms.

An up-and-coming Egyptian international playing in Europe's top leagues, he has been touted as the "new Mohamed Salah" who could take the Premier League by storm if and when he makes the move.

It is claimed that "West Ham are keen" on adding him to their frontline, with the club poised to lose Michail Antonio and Danny Ings in the next year. No price tag is mentioned, though Forest's summer offer of £25m was deemed a "joke" in German reports, suggesting a much higher fee may be required to prise him away, especially if he continues his strong form this season.