West Ham United are now racing to sign a "wonderfully technical" Premier League midfielder, who is on course to be available on a free transfer, according to a report.

Disappointing start to the Julen Lopetegui era at West Ham

Although they are in no imminent danger of being dragged into a relegation battle, West Ham have been disappointing under Julen Lopetegui so far this season, leading to widespread speculation about the manager's future.

The Hammers have not managed to kick on since David Moyes' departure, and their most recent performance was particularly poor, losing 5-0 at home, albeit against a very strong Liverpool side.

To make matters worse for Lopetegui, some of his summer signings are yet to work out, with Niclas Fullkrug struggling to find the back of the net as regularly as he did in the Bundesliga, scoring just one goal in the Premier League.

Related West Ham now chasing "aggressive" £12m Championship midfielder Julen Lopetegui is looking to strengthen the spine of his team.

While the West Ham owners are yet to lose full faith in Lopetegui, they are likely to be sceptical, and they're now left with the choice of backing him or sacking him this January. One of Lopetegui's main priorities is to bring in a new striker, and he has a couple of targets in mind, with Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani and Middlesbrough's Emmanuel Latte Lath both on the list.

Although bringing in a new striker is of the most importance to the Irons this winter, they are also looking at options in other areas of the pitch, and they have now identified a Premier League midfielder as a possible free signing in the summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Hammers are now racing to sign Crystal Palace's Will Hughes, who is out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Palace have the option to extend Hughes' deal, but West Ham will be waiting in the wings should they decide against it. However, there may be competition for the midfielder's signature, as a number of London clubs are now lining up to sign him for free, including Brentford and Fulham.

Hughes could provide depth in the West Ham midfield

The 29-year-old has a lot of Premier League experience, making 167 appearances in the competition across spells with Watford and Palace, and he has been a mainstay in the starting XI so far this season.

Prior to the central midfielder's move to Selhurst Park, he received high praise from reporter George Sessions, who said:

Since then, the Englishman has gone on to prove Sessions right by becoming a key player for the Eagles, picking up three assists in the Premier League this term.

Although Hughes may not take West Ham to the next level, he could be a shrewd solid signing on a free transfer, providing depth to Lopetegui's squad.