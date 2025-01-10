In a deal that would commence the Graham Potter era with a bang, West Ham United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign "one of the best strikers in the world" at a cut price in the January transfer window.

West Ham transfer news

Bringing Julen Lopetegui's tenure to an end following defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Manchester City on top of poor results throughout the current campaign, West Ham have since turned towards Potter, who has taken his first job in football since being shown the door at Chelsea in 2023.

Back in the technical area and back in the Premier League, the pressure will be on the former Chelsea boss to avoid a repeat of his Stamford Bridge failure and instead enjoy similar heights to the ones that he took Brighton & Hove Albion to in the past.

Addressing the fans for the first time, Potter told West Ham's official website: “I am delighted to be here. It was important to me that I waited until a job came along that I felt was right for me, and equally that I was the right fit for the Club I am joining. That is the feeling I have with West Ham United.

“My conversations with the Chairman and the Board have been very positive and constructive, we share the same values of hard work and high energy to create the solid foundations that can produce success, and we are on the same wavelength in terms of what is needed in the short-term and then how we want to move the Club forward in the medium to long term."

With the January transfer window open, meanwhile, the new manager may not have to wait long until he gets his first signing through the door. According to GiveMeSport, West Ham have now been offered the chance to sign Jonathan David at cut price from Lille, who have one final chance to profit from their forward this month before he leaves on a free deal in the summer.

David would be an instant upgrade

Dubbed "one of the best strikers in the world" by podcast host and Canadian football expert Tony Marinaro, there's no denying that David would be an instant upgrade on West Ham's current options, having scored as many as 17 goals in 27 appearances throughout the current campaign - more than Jarrod Bowen and Niclas Fullkrug combined.

Still just 24 years old, the Canada international would be an incredible coup for the Hammers. He could solve their goalscoring problems for years to come and finally ease the responsibility on Bowen, who has carried their frontline more than once over the years.

At a cut price too, West Ham should jump at the chance to secure the forward's signature ahead of the chasing pack waiting to snap it up for free at the end of the campaign.