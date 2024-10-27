West Ham are now holding internal talks over an audacious transfer to add more firepower to Julen Lopetegui's side, it has been claimed by a fresh report.

West Ham lack options in attack

A poor start to Lopetegui's stint at the London Stadium has seen him become the first Hammers manager to ever lose his first three home games in the Premier League, and they have struggled to live up to the expectations placed upon them at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign.

Those expectations largely came thanks to their activity in the transfer market, with the east Londoners some of the most active in the summer transfer window, signing eight new players.

Three of those were in attack, with Niclas Füllkrug arriving from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £22.5m, while Crysencio Summerville also arrived for £25m, with the pair expected to refresh a tired-looking West Ham attack.

There were also high hopes for teenage talent Luis Guilherme, who arrived from Palmeiras. However, none of the trio have yet made an impression in east London, and none of them have registered even a goal or an assist in a tricky start to their careers at their new club.

West Ham's attackers 24/25 (before Man Utd) Player Appearances Starts Goals/Assists Danny Ings 3 0 1 Jarrod Bowen 8 8 4 Niclas Füllkrug 3 0 0 Michail Antonio 8 7 2 Luis Guilherme 1 0 0 Mohamed Kudus 8 2 0 Lucas Paqueta 8 7 2 Crysensio Summerville 7 1 0

To complicate matters further, there is uncertainty around the futures of both Danny Ings and Michail Antonio, whose contracts expire at the end of the current campaign, while Mohamed Kudus has been linked with a move away from the club on several occasions.

More fresh blood in attack may well be needed as a result, and now the Hammers may have identified a potential key target.

West Ham discussing move for European champion

That comes as GiveMeSport report that Tim Steidten and co are holding internal discussions over a potential West Ham move to sign Atalanta hero Ademola Lookman.

The Nigerian forward, who has previously been on the books of Everton, Leicester City and Fulham, wrote his name into history with a hat-trick in the Europa League final last season to help La Dea lift the trophy at the expense of Bayer Leverkusen.

It capped off a strong season for Lookman, who finished the campaign with 17 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, and he has begun this season in similarly strong fashion with five goals and five assists in 10 games for Atalanta.

He was linked with moves to Arsenal, Newcastle, Liverpool and PSG last summer, but no move ultimately materialised. But now, Lookman has less than two years to run on his £37,000 a week deal in Bergamo, and West Ham are ready to pounce.

That is according to the report, which outlines that the club have "held internal discussions about the possibility of signing the player", before adding that West Ham are "one of the more likely clubs that could eventually acquire Lookman".

It comes with the Hammers seeking "a versatile attacker", with Lookman able to play across the front three, though he is unlikely to be available on the cheap given his form for Atalanta.

With several European giants having been considering a move last summer, West Ham would likely have to make a significant offer to both the club and player to pull off the signing ahead of clubs that can offer European football.