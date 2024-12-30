West Ham United are now in talks with an agent over a move for a Championship striker this January, according to a report.

West Ham struggles continue against Liverpool

Although a recent four-game unbeaten run in the Premier League may have given West Ham some renewed hope about life under Julen Lopetegui, they were brought crashing back down to earth after the 5-0 loss against Liverpool on Sunday.

Few would have predicted the Hammers picking up any points against the league leaders, but it's the manner of the defeat that will be a real concern, underlining the need to bring in additional options this January.

The Irons' struggles to bring in a consistent striker are well-documented, with Niclas Füllkrug becoming the latest player who impressed elsewhere to struggle at the London Stadium, scoring just one league goal this season.

Michail Antonio is expected to be out for at least the season after a car crash, meaning Lopetegui is now severely lacking on options in attacking areas. Jarrod Bowen was given the nod at striker against Liverpool, but the Englishman's favoured position is out wide, so Lopetegui will need to look at potential options in the January transfer window.

According to a report from The Sunday Mirror (via Football League World), one option West Ham have in mind is Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath. The Hammers have already started discussing the intricacies of a deal, having held talks with the player's agent, Matthias Veneroso, meaning a January move could be on the cards.

Lath impressing in the Championship

West Ham will be well aware that a striker impressing in the Championship doesn't necessarily mean they will be a success in the Premier League, given Jordan Hugill's failure to make an impact at the London Stadium after signing from Preston North End.

However, Lath has been fantastic in front of goal for Middlesbrough for the past two seasons now, and he has shown signs of year-on-year improvement since first getting on the scoresheet for Imolese in the 2019-20 campaign.

Season League appearances Goals 2019-20 19 2 2020-21 33 8 2021-22 18 3 2022-23 31 14 2023-24 30 16 2024-25 23 9

Lauded as "the real deal" by EFL spectators, the 25-year-old is showing all the signs he could be ready to make the step-up to the Premier League, and he is at a good age to be a long-term success at the London Stadium.

With Antonio out for the foreseeable future and Füllkrug struggling to make his mark since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, it is clear that West Ham need a striker if they are to kick on in the second half of the season, and Lath could be the answer to their problems.

The only concern will be the Ivorian's lack of top-flight experience, but it could be a risk worth taking if he is available for a relatively low fee.