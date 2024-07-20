West Ham United are in talks to sign a two-time Premier League champion who has also won the World Cup, according to a new report.

Steidten working overtime as West Ham eye more transfers

As we know, the Hammers have already secured three new signings ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge at the London Stadium. Winger Luis Guilherme, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and centre-back Max Kilman have all penned terms with the Irons, with Steidten living up to his promise of a busy summer when speaking at Lopetegui’s first press conference as West Ham boss earlier in the month.

“I can’t tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure. The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we’re in good shape financially. We’re trying to build up the squad. We’re not limiting ourselves to one position – we’re looking at all areas.”

There still looks like there is plenty more West Ham and Steidten want to do in the window, too. For example, it has recently been claimed that a loan with an option-to-buy deal for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo had been agreed, although there are doubts on the player’s side over a move to London.

Elsewhere, players with Premier League experience appear to be of interest as well in Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth and Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Nelson has agreed to join West Ham from the Gunners, a bid has been submitted for Sorloth, formerly of Crystal Palace, and talks are advanced over a move for Wan-Bissaka. Now, another ex-Premier League star is of interest to Steidten, Lopetegui and co, with talks underway.

West Ham in negotiations to sign N’Golo Kante

According to The Guardian, West Ham are looking to sign former Leicester City and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante from Al-Ittihad. It is stated that talks are ongoing between the two clubs over a transfer that could cost £20m, with the 33-year-old open to returning to London. Lopetegui is a long-term admirer of Kante and is looking to sign a new defensive midfielder after last season’s loanee Kalvin Phillips returned to Manchester City.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has added on X that Kante’s salary, worth £400,000-a-week, could be an issue.

The Frenchman recently represented his country at Euro 2024 and caught the eye for France, with pundit Gary Neville saying after his performance against Austria: “He's not a holding midfield player who just stays there, he's everywhere on the pitch and runs forward and Rabiot just sits back and balances off.

“I thought he was absolutely outstanding tonight, it was a fantastic performance and he was the best player on the pitch. A couple of years ago he looked finished but he has had a second lease of life.”

N'Golo Kante career honours 2x Premier League World Cup Champions League FA Cup Europa League Club World Cup UEFA Supercup Nations League

As can be seen, Kante has won plenty of major honours during his career for club and country, and by the looks of things, a move to West Ham, who he has beaten eight times, is one to watch.