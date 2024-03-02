Whilst much of the focus surrounding West Ham United has been on the future of David Moyes, the Hammers have also been turning their attention towards the summer transfer window as they look to get one over on London rivals Chelsea.

West Ham transfer news

As things stand, Moyes' current contract at the London Stadium is set to expire at the end of the season, potentially leaving the Hammers in search of a new manager by the summer. The likes of Gary O'Neil and Steve Cooper have already emerged as reported candidates for the position, with the former particularly impressing at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Dean Jones told GiveMeSport: "At the moment, we're getting towards the stage where West Ham are going to be looking for a new manager. While Gary O'Neil isn't going to be the top target for them, I have heard that he is somebody they like."

That said, even whilst their managerial status remains unknown, the Hammers must ensure that their squad is ready to challenge for a place in the Premier League's top half next season or potentially more. And that has already seen the rumour mill start up regarding summer additions.

According to Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard, West Ham are keen on a move to sign Archie Brown from KAA Gent, who have valued their left-back at just £15m ahead of the summer transfer window. The Englishman has impressed in Belgium, attracting the interest of West Ham as well as Chelsea, as a result.

The London clubs face quite the competition for Brown's signature, however, with Lyon, OGC Nice, Juventus and AC Milan also reportedly interested in signing the Gent man in the coming months. Perhaps looking to replace Aaron Cresswell, who is now 34 years old, West Ham will hope that the prospect of returning to England lures Brown into a move to the London Stadium this summer.

"Complete" Brown can compete with Emerson

As Cresswell approaches retirement or perhaps even a departure with every season, West Ham would be wise to welcome Brown this summer. Still only 21, the left-back, for just £15m, could even have the ability to compete with Emerson Palmieri for a starting role, as these stats show:

Stats (via FBref) Archie Brown Emerson Palmieri Progressive carries 81 41 Progressive passes 49 82 Assists 2 2 Blocks 26 31

It remains to be seen just how difficult negotiations will be with Gent given that they only signed the left-back last summer. The club's former head of scouting, Samuel Cardenas, even expressed his delight over welcoming Brown, saying via Gent's official website: "Archie is a player we followed last season in the Swiss 2nd division. He first played as a central defender and then quickly switched to the left-back position.

"For us, he's an option in both positions. Archie has all the qualities to succeed here: he is a complete player, fast, athletic, a solid defender and technically very strong with dynamism and attacking impulses."

So when the summer arrives, it will be interesting to see whether West Ham will be the team to benefit from Brown's clear potential or whether the likes of Chelsea beat their London rivals in a busy race for the Englishman's signature.