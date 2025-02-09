West Ham United are now considering a summer move for a "sensational" midfielder who's made 79 Champions League appearances, according to a report.

Mixed start for Graham Potter

West Ham have had some tricky fixtures since the arrival of Graham Potter, with two trips to Villa Park being followed up by a recent visit to Stamford Bridge, meaning results have been mixed.

The Hammers fell to a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea, but a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa is likely to be viewed as a positive point, with Potter also bagging a victory in his first match at the London Stadium, watching on as his side beat Fulham 3-2.

Given the start the Irons made under Julen Lopetegui, they are unlikely to challenge in the upper echelons of the Premier League table this season, but they will be happy to now be 10 points clear of the bottom three.

However, West Ham have now started looking at players who could help them push for Europe once again next season, and they have identified a target who has a plethora of experience in the Champions League.

According to a report from The Boot Room, the Hammers are now keen on signing Al-Arabi midfielder Marco Verratti, who is considering a return to Europe, having played in Qatar since 2023.

There may be competition for Verratti's signature, as Fulham and Bournemouth have also been credited with an interest, although there is also a feeling he could be tempted by a move to Italy's Serie A, having never played top-flight football in his native country.

Verratti's career achievements

Although a move to Qatar is normally indicative of a player's career winding down, the Italian is only 32, and he may want to prove himself in the Premier League as a final bow.

The Pescara-born maestro has made 79 appearances in the Champions League during what has been an esteemed career, winning nine French league titles and six French Cups, along with Euro 2020 for his national side.

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Ligue 1 276 7 42 Champions League 79 3 9 Qatari Stars League 28 4 11

The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke waxed lyrical over the "sensational" Italian following a performance in the Champions League a few years ago which saw PSG defeat Real Madrid in a last-16 first-leg clash, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a late winner against his future employers.

Although it must be noted the Qatari league is not of the highest quality, the central midfielder has been in impressive form this season, picking up four goals and four assists in 11 league outings.

There should always be caution when it comes to signing players in the latter stages of their careers, but if Verratti is able to emulate his previous exploits in Europe, he could be a fantastic signing for the Hammers.