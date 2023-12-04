Highlights West Ham United could replace Aaron Cresswell with Ipswich Town's Leif Davis as a long-term left-back option.

Davis has been in exceptional form, providing 11 assists in 18 appearances for Ipswich Town this season.

West Ham's interest in Davis shows their ambition to strengthen the squad during the January transfer window.

West Ham United could look to replace one of their most experienced stars before too long as David Moyes looks to shuffle his squad around at the London Stadium, according to a report.

West Ham United's season so far...

West Ham United have largely performed to expectation so far in the Premier League this campaign and sit ninth in the divisional standings with 21 points taken from their opening 14 matches.

On Sunday, a 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace at the London Stadium extended the Hammers' unbeaten run to five fixtures across all competitions; however, Odsonne Edouard's smart finish was enough to cancel out an opening goal from Mohammed Kudus to guarantee a share of the spoils for both sides.

In the Europa League, the Irons also guaranteed their place in the knockout rounds of the competition with a 1-0 victory over Backa Topola last Thursday and move into their final match in Group A against SC Freiburg knowing that a draw will seal top spot for Moyes' side, which, in turn, would catapult the east Londoners through to the Round of 16 and ensure that they avoid a play-off tie.

Nevertheless, West Ham have recovered from an inconsistent start to proceedings in 2023/24 and finally look to have started to build some consistency on several fronts, which will bode well as they head into a congested run of fixtures over the next few weeks.

Next up for the Hammers is a double-bill of London Derby clashes against Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, with both taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Craven Cottage, respectively.

West Ham United's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Premier League Tottenham Hotspur (A) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Premier League Fulham (A) Craven Cottage Europa League SC Freiburg (H) London Stadium Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) London Stadium EFL Cup Liverpool (A) Anfield

Casting an eye toward the January transfer window, West Ham could now secure a long-term replacement for veteran left-back Aaron Cresswell if a recent claim from an Irons insider is to be believed.

West Ham interested in Leif Davis

According to EXWHUEmployee via The West Ham Way, West Ham retain a strong interest in Ipswich Town defender Leif Davis and view him as a potential long-term replacement for former England international Cresswell.

The report states that several clubs are tracking the 23-year-old as his stock continues to rise; however, a summer move may be more likely for Davis than a switch in the January transfer window.

Capable of featuring as a left-back and filling in as a central defender, Davis has been on a wonderful streak of form this campaign, registering 11 assists in 18 appearances for Ipswich Town across all competitions (Davis statistics - Transfermarkt).

Despite his exploits going forward, the former Leeds United man, who has previously been labelled an "animal" by Scott Parker, has also shown defensive grit this campaign, averaging around 1.8 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per fixture in the Championship (Davis statistics - WhoScored).

Davis is enjoying an excellent time of things at Portman Road and it is unsurprising that West Ham are now said to have made their interest known in the Newcastle-born ace.