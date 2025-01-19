After London rivals Crystal Palace brought them back down to earth to inflict the second defeat in three games for new manager Graham Potter, West Ham United have reportedly turned their attention towards handing him his first signing.

West Ham transfer news

On paper, West Ham looked like a side ready to step things up in a new era in the summer. They enjoyed a fairly successful transfer window, welcoming impressive coups such as Jean-Clair Todibo and Niclas Fullkrug whilst appointing Julen Lopetegui as David Moyes' replacement. But that's where things went wrong.

From the off, the Spaniard never quite seemed like the right appointment, and as disappointing results began to arrive, it even started to look like a move full of unambition from those at the London Stadium. So in truth, his dismissal always seemed inevitable, with the responsibility now sent the way of Potter to turn things around.

Doing that is easier said than done, and there's no doubt that the Hammers should once again return to the transfer market and hand their new manager some reinforcements of his own, which could include an England international.

According to TalkSport, West Ham are now lining up a move to sign Angel Gomes in what could quickly be among the bargains of the summer if the Hammers swoop in to secure his signature as a free agent at the end of the season ahead of a number of interested parties in England.

The Lille star has some unfinished business in the Premier League after leaving Manchester United and discovering his best form in France. Now, he could get the chance to come back and haunt his former club.

"Impressive" Gomes has earned Premier League return

After returning to the radar of many English clubs courtesy of a shock call-up to the England squad last year, Gomes has now done more than enough to deserve a shot at Premier League redemption - and West Ham could be an ideal destination. Next to the more physical Tomas Soucek, Gomes' technical prowess could thrive at the London Stadium.

Dubbed "impressive" by analyst Ben Mattinson, the midfielder is still just 24 years old and on the verge of the peak of his powers, making this summer's bargain opportunity one that West Ham simply cannot miss out on.

When the summer arrives and Potter truly gets the chance to mark his own stamp on the current West Ham side, he should turn towards the former Manchester United man as one of his first signings.