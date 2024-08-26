Looking to end their summer transfer window with a bang, West Ham United have reportedly submitted an offer which is close to the asking price for one particular attacking target this summer.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers have arguably been the winners of the transfer window in the Premier League, welcoming the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Max Kilman and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, among others. And those reinforcements paid dividends against Crystal Palace, as Julen Lopetegui's side instantly bounced back from their opening-day defeat against Aston Villa to beat the Eagles.

Having sealed their first three points of the campaign, those at the London Stadium have instantly turned their attention back to the transfer market in search of a long-term attacking option.

Of course, they solved their striker problem for the short-term at the very least by welcoming Niclas Fullkrug but, at 32 years old, he was always unlikely to be a permanent solution under Lopetegui. Instead, in pursuit of just that, the Hammers have turned to the Serie A.

According to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, West Ham have submitted an offer to sign Tammy Abraham which is close to AS Roma's valuation this summer. The former Chelsea man, who earns a reported £95,000-a-week in Italy, could be set to make his Premier League return courtesy of his former London rivals.

It would be quite the move for the Hammers, given Abraham's Chelsea ties, and one that should see them end their summer window on the ultimate high. Previous reports have claimed that Roma value the forward at around £21m, which could be well within West Ham's reach in the coming days, given that they're already reportedly close to the asking price.

"Great" Abraham can end West Ham search

Even as they've welcomed several impressive additions, West Ham's search for a striker has been ongoing. Now, that search can stop at Abraham if they manage to agree a deal before Friday's deadline. He ticks the box for Premier League experience, know-how and the type of player who still has time to reach new levels at 26 years old.

Following an injury-ridden spell in the last two years at Roma, Abraham has the chance to get back to the kind of form that earned the praise of former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, who previously told the club's official website: "I’m delighted with Tammy. He has a really great attitude in training, a desire to score goals and his all-round game was really good as well.

"Myself and the staff are working closely with him on little bits of his game where I think he can be even better and he’s been very receptive to that."

Potentially returning to English football, Abraham could make a bigger impact back in the Premier League, with European experience under his belt and the chance to become the main man at the London Stadium potentially falling his way.