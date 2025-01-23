Amid injuries to Michail Antonio, Niclas Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen, West Ham United's search for a striker has reportedly taken them towards a fresh option away from the heavily linked Jhon Duran.

West Ham transfer news

It's no secret that the Hammers desperately need a striker and arguably have done since the summer even as Fullkrug arrived. The German was never going to be a long-term option at 31 years old and consistent injury problems have since confirmed that. Meanwhile, it's also a fairly open secret that West Ham are admirers of Aston Villa's Duran.

The London club were reportedly interested in his signature in the summer before they decided that his price tag was too steep. Now, months and a number of goals later, they reportedly submitted a bid worth over £30m to sign the rising star earlier this month only to be once again turned down by Aston Villa. At this stage, their Duran dream seems one that is only fading away.

What will not fade away, however, is Graham Potter's need for a striker and they've already seemingly turned their attention to fresh options as a result. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, West Ham have now made contact to sign Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord this month.

The forward has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan throughout January, but the Hammers could now swoop in and secure his signature ahead of both the Italian giants and London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The deal will not come cheap though, given that Feyenoord have reportedly slapped a €40m (£34m) price tag on their star striker. Whether West Ham hold Gimenez in the same regard as Duran and, therefore, match that valuation remains to be seen. What seems clear is that whatever they decide to do, they must do it quickly if they want to steal in ahead of Milan.

"Excellent" Gimenez is ready for the Premier League

If there were any concerns that Gimenez would simply be a one-season hit at Feyenoord, then his current form should have put those to bed once and for all. Scoring a sensational 15 goals in 18 games so far this season, the Mexican has been one of the most clinical strikers in European football to deservedly earn the praise of the likes of Jacek Kulig.

The football talent scout took note of Gimenez's goalscoring exploits in the Champions League which has featured efforts against Manchester City Sparta Prague and Bayern Munich, before praising the "excellent campaign" that he is enjoying.

Still just 23 years old, Feyenoord's £34m asking price could quickly turn into a bargain that West Ham should take full advantage of. If the Hammers make their move, then they could leave Gimenez with quite the decision to make this month.