After making an offer to sign Max Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United have now reportedly enquired about a potential deal to sign another Premier League star for Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham transfer news

Into a new chapter under Lopetegui, West Ham have already welcomed their first signing of the summer, having announced the arrival of young Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme earlier this month. The 18-year-old completed a deal worth a reported £26m to become the Hammers' first signing under Lopetegui this summer.

After putting pen to paper on the deal, Guilherme told the club's official website: “I’m very happy to be signing with West Ham United, a Club that trusted in my work. I also want to thank everyone at West Ham, particularly Tim and his team who came to Brazil, and not only talked with me, but also with my family.

“They presented the project, and both my family and I liked it. So, I'm very happy to be signing with this Club and hope to contribute as much as possible. If things go well, we have a beautiful journey ahead."

West Ham's attention has since turned elsewhere. Wasting no time resting on their laurels, the Hammers have reportedly made contact to sign Kilman from Wolves this summer and have had a bid turned down, whilst also shifting their focus elsewhere in the Premier League.

Alongside Kilman, West Ham have made contact about signing Callum Wilson from Newcastle United, according to Lee Ryder. The Magpies reportedly value their striker at £18m as they look to cash in before his contract comes to an end next summer. Wilson, of course, knows West Ham forward Michail Antonio well, given that the duo host The Footballer's Football Podcast together, and could now link up with his co-host for the first time on the pitch.

"Huge" Wilson can replace Antonio

Whilst they're good friends off the pitch, Wilson and Antonio's relationship could be in for an awkward test if the Newcastle man completes a move to the London Stadium to potentially take the latter's place in Lopetegui's side this summer.

With Wilson's role left in doubt at Newcastle following their links with signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, his move will likely centre around game-time no matter who he has to leapfrog to get it, including Antonio.

Premier League stats 23/24 (FBref) Callum Wilson Michail Antonio Minutes 991 1,695 Goals 9 6 Assists 1 2 Expected Goals 7.2 5.8

Remaining clinical even as he has struggled for fitness over the years, it's no surprise that Eddie Howe has been full of praise for Wilson, previously hailing him as a "huge player" for Newcastle: "He has to lead the press and the one we bounce off initially. He kept going right until the end and his goalscoring record is excellent. I'm delighted for him, he's a huge player for us and a big presence in the dressing room."