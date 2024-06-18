West Ham United have reportedly made their first move to secure the services of a £25m player who is now a free agent.

West Ham eyeing more signings after Guilherme

The Julen Lopetegui era may not be underway on the training ground yet, however, it is when it comes to the transfer market. The Hammers and technical director Tim Steidten have already secured their first summer signing in Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme, who has joined in a big-money move from Palmeiras.

It doesn’t look as if the Irons have any intention of stopping there, though, with plenty of attacking targets lined up after Guilherme. A bid has reportedly been made for Colombian striker, Jhon Arias and an approach to Celta Vigo attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen, whereas there have also been rumours to Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling and links to Juventus’ Matias Soule.

All of those players could potentially command big fees, but it appears as if West Ham are also scanning the market for cut-price free transfers.

For example, Luton Town goalkeeper Tim Krul has emerged as a recent target, possibly coming in to play second choice at the London Stadium, should he officially depart Kenilworth Road when his deal expires at the end of the month.

German defender Mats Hummels has also been linked with a move to the Hammers, with his agents already holding talks with those at the London Stadium. Now, it looks as if the club have made their move for another free agent.

According to The Guardian, West Ham have made initial contact over a move to sign Ryan Sessegnon after his departure from Spurs.

Tottenham paid £25m for the left-back from Fulham back in 2019, however, he is now without a club after an injury-hit spell in north London. He could remain in the capital, though, with West Ham and his former club Fulham seemingly keen on striking a deal. Lopetegui wants competition for Emerson Palmieri and there is a feeling at West Ham that Sessegnon could be a bargain signing.

Ryan Sessegnon's injury history Season Injuries Games missed 2023/24 3 40 2022/23 1 22 2021/22 4 31 2020/21 2 9 2019/20 1 33 2018/19 1 3

As can be seen, Sesesgnon’s injury troubles damaged his time at Tottenham, but providing he can stay fit, West Ham would be signing a 24-year-old who has received plenty of praise during his career.

Former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho described him "absolutely fantastic" while Antonio Conte hailed Sessegnon as a "reliable" and "important" player during his tenure. "He is a reliable player and he has great confidence. He is strong physically and improved in his quality and technically."

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has also called the Englishman “incredible” and, by the looks of things, a move to the London Stadium is a possibility with contact now made from Hammers officials.