West Ham United have already begun their hunt for a new manager, it has been reported, and have even gone on to make an early offer for their David Moyes replacement.

Moyes going down swinging

Despite constant speculation about his future, West Ham boss David Moyes isn't going down without a fight, and neither are his side. A late Michail Antonio header helped them hold Liverpool to a point at the London Stadium, and effectively ended Liverpool's Premier League title hopes in the process.

A point didn't really help either side though, with West Ham now sitting four points behind Newcastle United in the Premier League having played a game more.

The Reds will be hunting for a new manager at the end of the season with Jurgen Klopp's departure, and there appears to be a strong possibility that the east Londoners may be doing so too, with Moyes set to be out of contract as things stand.

New manager offer made but move unlikely

Now, reports have once again linked the Hammers with a replacement for Moyes, and even goes as far to suggest that the Londoners have made an offer. The man in question? Ex-Sevilla, Spain and Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, who has been out of work since leaving the Molineux outfit days before the new season.

There had already been reports of talks, but now Italian sources [via Sport Witness] claim that the Hammers have put forward an offer for the ex-Real Madrid boss. Not just any offer either. They claim that David Sullivan has tabled a ‘rich offer’ for his services this summer.

However, a move seemingly remains unlikely, with the report going on to note that Lopetegui prefers the opportunity to manage AC Milan, which is another option for him at present with current boss Stefano Pioli expected to leave San Siro this summer.

And some in Milan are keen to see him arrive, with former Rossoneri star Filippo Galli singing Lopetegui's praises: "It’s true, things didn’t go well for him at Madrid and Porto, but as coach of Spain they achieved great results, offering spectacular football, and he won with Sevilla.

"Let’s not forget that he belongs to the Basque school, from Xabi Alonso to Arteta and Unai Emery, many are doing very well. Lopetegui is a modern coach, who builds his teams according to the principles of positional football."

Moyes vs Lopetegui in the Premier League David Moyes Julen Lopetegui Games managed 694 27 Win % 39% 37% Points per game 1.42 1.3 Goals scored per game 1.35 1.15 Goals conceded per game 1.3 1.56

Meanwhile, there isn't consensus over Lopetegui moving back to England, and The Guardian add that "key figures at the London Stadium are understood to be split on whether the former Spain and Real Madrid manager is the right man to replace Moyes".

They even add that there is still a glimmer of hope for Moyes, and that the Hammers could make "a late U-turn", though at this point there seems to have been too much smoke not to be fire regarding his departure.