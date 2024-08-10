Possibly adding to what has already been quite the transfer window of incomings, West Ham United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign another defender after Jean-Clair Todibo.

West Ham transfer news

Starting with Crysencio Summerville, West Ham's transfer window has come to life in recent weeks, with Todibo the latest to come through the door at the London Stadium. Seemingly destined for Juventus, the Frenchman was lured away from a move to the Serie A giants in favour of the Premier League in what may well prove to be the hijack of the summer.

Speaking to West Ham's official website after arriving, Todibo said: “I am really excited to be signing for West Ham United. It is a dream come true to play in the Premier League, the best league in the world. This is an amazing opportunity for me, at a Club with huge ambition, who want to really make progress under the new Head Coach.

“It feels like the right time to be coming to West Ham, in the heart of London, with an amazing, passionate fan-base. I’m so excited to pull on the West Ham shirt, and play at the London Stadium in the Premier League.”

The former OGC Nice centre-back could yet be joined by a defensive partner too. According to AreaNapoli, West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Mario Hermoso, who became a free agent at the end of his Atletico Madrid contract earlier this summer. The Hammers aren't the only side who have been offered his services, however, with Aston Villa reportedly handed the same chance.

"Revelation" Hermoso would be a bargain

Whilst on paper the arrival of Todibo should be enough to complete West Ham's backline, Hermoso represents a bargain that they have an ideal opportunity to secure before the end of the month. The 29-year-old has a wealth of experience, having competed for Spain's top honours at Atletico Madrid and played in the Champions League. Without spending a single penny on transfer fees, the Hammers could land a player with an invaluable trait.

League Stats 23/24 (via FBref) Mario Hermoso Jean-Clair Todibo Progressive Carries 39 32 Progressive Passes 177 150 Tackles Won 25 28 Ball Recoveries 168 212

A player who kept up with West Ham's new star last season, Hermoso will be desperate to find his next club sooner rather than later as Europe's top leagues prepare to get underway.

Described as a "revelation" by Zach Lowy, the former Atletico Madrid man still has plenty to offer at 29 years old; it just remains to be seen just which club he will offer his expertise to in the forthcoming campaign. He is certainly a player to watch this month.