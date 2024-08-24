Attempting to round off a fruitful summer of transfers in style, West Ham United are now reportedly one step away from signing a midfield reinforcement who'd be the perfect partner for Lucas Paqueta.

West Ham transfer news

West Ham have been one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League this summer, handing Julen Lopetegui several additions ahead of his first campaign in charge. Welcoming the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Hammers should be well-placed to pursue European qualification once again this season - once they've put their opening-day defeat against Aston Villa behind them.

However, they may not be done there on the transfer front following links to Joe Gomez, Raheem Sterling and Paris Saint-Germain's Carlos Soler. After earlier reports suggested that the Hammers were pushing to sign the PSG midfielder, a fresh update has emerged.

According to Foot Mercato, West Ham are now one step away from signing Soler in a deal worth €23m (£19.5m) as the transfer window nears deadline day.

The Spaniard has reportedly been shown the door at the Parc des Princes, allowing West Ham to swoop in, with the fact that he was left out of their most recent matchday squad against Montpellier only adding fuel to the fire.

A player of similar calibre to Lucas Paqueta, and not only would Soler be the perfect partner for the star man at the heart of West Ham's midfield, but he could even replace the Brazilian.

Paqueta, of course, is reportedly awaiting punishment for breaching betting rules, which could result in a hefty ban, as we saw last season in the case of Ivan Toney. Perhaps preparing for that day, West Ham may yet welcome Soler before deadline day.

"Great" Soler can partner Paqueta

For now, whilst Paqueta remains without a ban, Lopetegui could form quite the partnership in the middle of the park for his West Ham side. The Spaniard reportedly appreciates Soler's profile and would undoubtedly play a large part in helping the midfielder return to his best form, which initially earned PSG's interest at Valencia.

League stats P90 23/24 (via FBref) Carlos Soler Lucas Paqueta Progressive passes 6.12 6.43 Key passes 1.65 1.48 Ball recoveries 4.55 6.67 Minutes 1,090 2,622

A player who can replicate Paqueta's ability to progress play and create opportunities on the ball, the Brazilian's work could be halved if Soler arrived in the next week.

Described as "great" during his time with Valencia by analyst Ben Mattinson before he struggled for minutes at PSG, Soler arguably needs West Ham as much as they need him before deadline day this summer. If they can secure his signature in a deal worth the reported £19.5m, they may yet land one of the bargains of the window.