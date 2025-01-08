With Graham Potter seemingly on his way to replace Julen Lopetegui, West Ham United are now reportedly plotting a move to sign a £40m young forward who could do the same to Niclas Fullkrug.

West Ham transfer news

Just when it looked as though Julen Lopetegui was turning things around at the London Stadium with a run of four games without defeat, Liverpool and Manchester City arrived to defeat the Hammers by a combined scoreline of 9-1 in what was the final straw for the Spaniard. In his place looks increasingly likely to be Graham Potter, who could make a return to management for the first time since being sacked by Chelsea in 2023.

In a move that must go to plan for Potter after his Chelsea failure and long wait to return to the technical area, the Hammers could turn towards the transfer market and instantly back their new manager. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, West Ham are now plotting a move to sign Conrad Harder from Sporting CP in a deal worth €50m (£42m) this month.

With Chelsea and Arsenal also interested in the 19-year-old, West Ham will undoubtedly have to put together a convincing pitch to win the race and secure Harder's signature for years to come. And that's where Potter's arrival and the Hammers' hopeful rise as a result of that could pay dividends.

What should also provide those at the London Stadium with a much-needed boost in pursuit of the forward is that Sporting are reportedly demanding £40m rather than Harder's €80m (£67m) release clause.

"Amazing" Harder would solve West Ham's striker problem

With Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen currently sidelined, West Ham will be forced to turn towards summer signing Fullkrug to step up once and for all following a slow start to life in the Premier League. Alas, at 31 years old, the former Borussia Dortmund forward is far from a long-term option or perhaps even a short-term replacement for Bowen in current form. Instead, that's where Harder could make an instant impact.

The 19-year-old has risen to stardom at Sporting this season, scoring nine goals and assisting a further six in 29 games in all competitions. Earning impressive praise as a result, Harder's start to life in Portugal was dubbed "amazing" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig back in November.

At just £40m, West Ham could land one of the bargains of the window and a player with plenty more to come by securing Harder's signature this month.