West Ham United are now pushing a club to sell them their 6 foot 2 defender in a potential bargain deal this summer.

West Ham's defensive woes as Aguerd and Zouma attract Saudi interest

Worryingly for David Moyes or any other prospective new manager next season, West Ham have one of the worst defensive records of any Premier League side above the relegation zone.

Apart from the division's bottom three, only Brentford and Nottingham Forest have conceded the same amount against them as West Ham (58), with every other team in the league boasting superior records at the back.

Centre-back Nayef Aguerd has attracted criticism for his performances this campaign and is prone to errors leading to goals, something which has been a thorn in Moyes' side on more than one occasion.

Most Premier League goals conceded this season Number Sheffield United 84 Luton Town 70 Burnley 68 West Ham 58 Nottingham Forest 58 Brentford 58

Both Aguerd and Kurt Zouma are also attracting interest from Saudi Arabia this summer, and it is believed that technical director Tim Steidten is eyeing new defensive reinforcements to potentially replace them.

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is a rumoured target for West Ham as one option, with the 26-year-old's contract ticking down towards expiry as the Whites ace attracts interest from a host of England's top sides.

West Ham have lost games by five goals or more on multiple occasions in all competitions this season as well, with Moyes recently slamming his weak side after a 6-0 home defeat to Arsenal.

"Disappointing thing for me, I don't think since I've come back to the club my teams (have) defended that way, ever," said Moyes on West Ham's fragility at the back against Arsenal.

"We were weak today. We didn't do the jobs well enough. We didn't fight to contain it harder and make sure we didn't concede. We could have conceded other goals as well.

"Arsenal went up another level today if I'm being honest. I saw that in them. Maybe they had something to prove as well, coming here and getting a result. But I can't only talk about us, and we weren't at the races at all."

West Ham pushing Anderlecht to sell them Zeno Debast

According to O Jogo, as translated by Sport Witness, West Ham see a possible defensive strengthener in Anderlecht starlet Zeno Debast. The 20-year-old, now a fully fledged international for Belgium, has been a mainstay for Anderlecht this season and is turning heads at both Sporting Lisbon and West Ham.

Ruben Amorim's side and the Hammers appear to be tussling for the 6 foot 2 centre-back, who could be available for the "bargain" price of around £13 million. It's added that West Ham are "pressuring" Anderlecht to sell them Debast ahead of the summer window, so it looks as if Steidten is attempting to rectify the club's defensive woes early doors.