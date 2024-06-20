West Ham United look set to make an offer for a £17m left-back after contacting his agents, according to a new report.

West Ham transfer rumours after Guilherme

The Hammers and technical director Tim Steidten have sealed the first signing of the Julen Lopetegui era, with Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme signing in a big-money move from Palmeiras.

Steidten and co have already moved on to the next possible arrivals at the London Stadium, with a number of players being heavily linked with moves to the capital.

In attack, an offer has reportedly been made for Colombian striker, Jhon Arias, whereas an approach to Celta Vigo attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen has also been made. Meanwhile, there have also been rumours to Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling and links to Juventus’ Matias Soule.

In defence, contacts have started over a move for Wolves centre-back Max Kilman. Luton Town goalkeeper Tim Krul, who is on course to become a free agent in the coming weeks, has also emerged as a surprise target, similar to German defender Mats Hummels following his exit from Borussia Dortmund, with talks held with his agents.

A left-back to provide competition for Emerson Palmieri is also wanted by Lopetegui, and reports have stated that initial contact has been made with Ryan Sessegnon after his departure from Tottenham. Sessegnon isn’t the only left-back target, though, with a Dutch full-back also of interest to those at the London Stadium.

West Ham to make Jayden Oosterwolde offer

The Hammers now look to be keen on signing left-back Jayden Oosterwolde from Fenerbahce. According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, West Ham have made contact with Oosterwolde’s representatives, asking for footage of the player’s performances against Galatasaray last season.

"West Ham United requested 90-minute recordings of Fenerbahce-Galatasaray and Galatasaray-Fenerbahce matches from Jayden Oosterwolde's representative."

Fenerbahce kept clean sheets in both of those games and reports in Turkey, relayed by Sport Witness, say that West Ham will make an ‘official offer’ to sign Oosterwolde next week, with the Turkish giants wanting at least €20m (£17m) for the defender's signature.

Should Lopetegui add Oosterwolde to his backline, then he would be getting a versatile defender. Primarily a left-back who can also play as a centre-back or as a left midfielder, the 23-year-old is at the top of his game with a career-high €13m Transfermarkt valuation.

Oosterwolde, who began his career at FC Twente before joining Parma, has made 48 appearances for Fenerbahce after signing for the club back in January 2023. Fast forward 18 months, and it looks as if a move to England with West Ham could be on the cards, with an offer expected to be made next week.