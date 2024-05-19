Whilst West Ham United must first finalise their replacement for David Moyes, reports suggest that they've still kept one eye on potential incomings on the pitch this summer, having stepped up their chase to sign a potential game-changer.

West Ham transfer news

Before anything, those at the London Stadium will need to appoint a fresh face in the dugout, which will likely see Julen Lopetegui arrive. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss has been strongly linked with the Hammers in recent weeks and looks likely to now make a return to the Premier League almost a year since deciding to leave the Midlands, having reportedly accepted an offer.

Where he wasn't backed at Wolves, Lopetegui could get the perfect welcome gift at West Ham in the form of a player who has just secured another title win at his current club.

According to The Scottish Sun, West Ham are ready to step up their chase to sign Matt O'Riley from Celtic this summer in a deal that would reportedly eclipse Kieran Tierney's record £25m move to Arsenal in 2019, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton also interested.

O'Riley and Celtic managed to keep hold of their Scottish Premiership crown after quite the battle with Rangers in a season that once again saw the Dane thrive. Having failed to get a move in January when Atletico Madrid were interested, O'Riley could now find himself off to the Premier League and the London Stadium to transform the Hammers in the middle of the park.

"Phenomenal" O'Riley can replace Paqueta

With Lucas Paqueta's West Ham future still in doubt following links to Manchester City, West Ham can ease any potential blow dealt by the Brazilian by signing O'Riley this summer. The 23-year-old - more of an offensive threat than box-to-box player - would add a different type of flair to Paqeuta, having even outscored the likes of Mohammed Kudus this season, who managed 17 goals in all competitions.

With 19 goals and 18 assists to his name in all competitions this season, it's no surprise that Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been so full of praise for O'Riley, recently telling Celtic TV via STV: “He has been absolutely phenomenal really in his consistency. I think if we lacked anything as a team, it was probably that.

“But from an individual perspective his goal return…I think someone said he had scored his first goal (of last season) in January of last year. So to look at his numbers now, it’s huge testament to himself because the work he puts in, the focus he puts in every single day at training to improve and be better, that’s clearly been rewarded by his team-mates and everyone else. It’s very well deserved.”