West Ham are now preparing to make a £25m offer to sign a new defender in January, but will have to fight off rival Premier League interest to secure their target in the winter window, according to a fresh report.

West Ham leaking goals

Julen Lopetegui's side have somewhat stopped the rot in the Premier League in recent weeks, with a win over Wolves followed by draws with high-flying duo Bournemouth and Brighton. However, they are still one of the leakiest teams in the Premier League, with their 30 goals conceded the sixth most.

The arrivals of both Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo are yet to have the desired effect at the London Stadium, and Lopetegui remains under massive pressure with his side languishing in 14th place, below Manchester United and just eight points clear of the drop zone approaching the halfway mark of the campaign.

Movement is expected in January, with a new striker high on their list following Michail Antonio's season-ending leg injury, while Niclas Füllkrug is yet to have any serious impact since his move from Borussia Dortmund over the summer and Danny Ings is clearly not trusted by the West Ham boss.

They have also been linked with a move to sign former Chelsea man Hakim Ziyech, who could be available in the winter window after announcing his intention to leave Galatasaray. Now, they could be set to unite him with another former Chelsea talent.

West Ham ready bid for Tomori

That comes according to a fresh report from Italy, which claims that the Hammers are readying a £25m bid to sign Fikayo Tomori in January. The England international has slipped down the pecking order at San Siro, starting just six games this season and not having been named in a starting XI for over two months.

Though he still has two and a half years left on his £71,000 a week deal, it is claimed that he could depart as early as the January window as Milan look to cash in before his value drops any further.

To that end, it is claimed that "Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham are ready to come forward" with an offer to take the former Chelsea man back to England in the coming weeks, with "Milan asking for 30 million euros" to part ways with the defender.

Fikayo Tomori 24/25 vs Max Kilman Max Kilman Fikayo Tomori Starts 17 6 Pass Accuracy 92.3% 97.3% Tackles and interceptions per 90 2.29 2.42 Blocks per 90 1.76 1.13 Aerial duel % won 69.7% 57.7% Yellow Cards 3 1

It has been a major fall from grace for Tomori, who was dubbed "better than [Matthijs] De Ligt" when he first arrived at San Siro by ex-Italian defender Paolo Ziliani.

"Tomori at €28million is a bargain", he explained. “For anticipation, speed and agility he is better than De Ligt, who cost Juve €85.5million.”

A change of scene could be just what he needs to reignite his career, and West Ham could well offer him a return to London in the New Year in a move that could pay dividends if he could return to the peak of his powers.