Still in search of another attacking reinforcement, West Ham United are now reportedly seen as the most likely destination for a striker who knows all about the Premier League.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers' search for a striker has been a fairly open secret this summer. Some would have believed that Niclas Fullkrug's arrival was the end of their search but, at 31 years old, he was never going to be a long-term solution for those at the London Stadium. Instead, it was Jhon Duran who seemed to be mentioned the most, only for the inevitable to happen up against the forward on the Premier League's opening weekend.

Squaring off against Aston Villa and Duran, West Ham conceded a late winner from the forward, who starred from the bench and made his intentions of staying put in the Midlands clear for all to see, despite controversial antics earlier this summer.

With that said, West Ham have seemingly turned their attention towards a Serie A star. According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, West Ham are now seen as the most likely destination for Tammy Abraham, who is valued at €25m (£21m) by AS Roma this month.

The forward came through the Chelsea academy, briefly acting as their starting striker, before leaving Stamford Bridge for Italian football. Now, in quite the move, he could be on his way back to English football and the Blues' London rivals, West Ham.

A player with plenty of Premier League know-how, Abraham, who has scored twice against the Hammers in the past, may just be the answer to Julen Lopetegui's problem.

"Great" Abraham could compete with Fullkrug

Whilst Fullkrug's impact should be imminent, the long-term solution may well be Abraham if West Ham land his signature before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month. The England international has battled back from an ACL injury and a return to English football could be exactly what he needs to rediscover his most clinical form in front of goal.

Now 26 years old, Abraham, dubbed a "goal machine" by academy coach Stephan Elliott, should be at the peak of his powers in a rise that former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard likely saw coming. Full of praise for the academy graduate during his tenure, Lampard once said: "I’m delighted with Tammy. He has a really great attitude in training, a desire to score goals and his all-round game was really good as well.

"Myself and the staff are working closely with him on little bits of his game where I think he can be even better and he’s been very receptive to that."

If this is to be it for Abraham in Italy, then he will leave having scored 37 goals and assisted a further 13 in 119 games following a mixed spell of form throughout his time at Roma.