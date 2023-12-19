West Ham have sent a clear message to Chelsea over signing one of their "very underrated" players in January as his exit becomes inevitable.

Steidten tipped for busy transfer window

As we fast approach the winter window's opening, Hammers technical director Tim Steidten and the board have been tipped for a busy January.

According to reliable media sources, like renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, West Ham are "working" on their transfer plans for next month as manager David Moyes also reportedly eyes a new striker.

The east Londoners have been linked with moves for RB Leipzig ace Timo Werner, Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy and PSG starlet Hugo Ekitike as some of the strikers West Ham could sign mid-season.

Meanwhile, it's also been reported that Moyes is eager to bring in a new full-back and provide competition for the likes of Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri. Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters is reportedly attracting West Ham interest with his contract set to expire next summer, while another player to be mentioned more sporadically is Ian Maatsen.

West Ham's rumoured striker targets for January Source (via FFC) Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart) TEAMtalk Hugo Ekitike (PSG) Football Insider Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) Football Insider Adam Hlozek (Bayer Leverkusen) TEAMtalk Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) Fussball Transfers

The Dutchman could well depart Chelsea in 2024, with his contract expiring in 2025 and Chelsea having limited windows to cash in. They recently activated a one-year extension clause to keep him tied to Stamford Bridge a little while longer, coming as Maatsen and Chelsea seemingly fail to agree on a brand new deal.

West Ham tell Chelsea they want Maatsen

According to 90min, interest in the defender from Steidten and co is still very much there. Indeed, it is believed West Ham have told Chelsea they want Maatsen in January by expressing their interest in signing the 21-year-old.

While little else regarding Moyes' side is written beyond that, 90min reporter Graeme Bailey added on X that Maatsen is "set to leave" Chelsea next month.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are apparently prepared to do business in January, and another reporter Dean Jones thinks Maatsen would be the ideal signing for West Ham if they want a new full-back option.

"Maatsen is a really good player," said Jones to GiveMeSport recently.

"I can see this being a really good fit for West Ham. I'm not surprised they're interested. I think he's very underrated and a player that Chelsea have only considered selling because they see it as a good way to bring some money in basically. I think he's very highly-rated inside the club and I think he would do a really good job for West Ham if he was to go there.

"He's certainly good enough to be starting every week in the Premier League. I think some people are quite surprised that Chelsea would even consider letting him go. But if West Ham can do this one, I think it would be a good deal."