West Ham United have offered a division's champions the chance to sign one of their mainstay players, with the club in question already making a decision on whether they wish to bring in the Hammer.

Players who could look to leave West Ham next year

The likes of Mohammed Kudus, Guido Rodriguez and Niclas Füllkrug have been regularly linked with moves away from east London in the last few weeks, with under-fire boss Julen Lopetegui facing a few important transfer decisions.

Kudus is looking to leave West Ham after their poor start to the season, according to Belgian transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who wrote an update on the forward's future in a column for Sky Sports this week.

"Mohammed Kudus wants to leave West Ham United, where he does not think he will reach the level he hopes for and is therefore looking for an exit," wrote Tavolieri.

"Among the clubs aware of his situation, Liverpool and Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the Ghanaian's profile. The only problem: West Ham United, who have already informed the centre-forward of their intentions... Kudus will only leave the Hammers if a club were to lift his release clause.

Match Date Opponent Competition Result #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

"In other words, it will be necessary to deposit eighty-five million pounds to allow the Accra native to join the Gunners or the Reds. Attention fans… but, according to information, neither Liverpool nor Arsenal are currently ready to pay such a sum for Mohammed Kudus."

Summer signing Fullkrug could also be sold by West Ham in January, following a poor start to his career at the club which has been blighted by injuries. Meanwhile, another new arrival in Rodriguez could also return to Real Betis.

Michail Antonio offered to Galatasaray by West Ham

According to Turkish news outlet Takvim, a very intriguing update has surfaced on the future of West Ham mainstay Michail Antonio.

The striker, who is out of contract next summer, has played in every single one of their Premier League games so far - starting nine out of a possible 11.

However, Takvim report that West Ham have offered Galatasaray the chance to sign Antonio, a proposal which the Turkish Süper Lig champions rejected out of hand - despite their need for new forwards.

It appears Tim Steidten could be looking to find a buyer for Antonio in January, rather than lose him for nothing later in the year, which is a far cry from how pivotal the 34-year-old used to be.

Once called "incredible" by Kevin Phillips (Football Insider), the Jamaica international's time in east London could be coming to an end very soon.