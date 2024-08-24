With just over a week until the transfer window slams shut, West Ham United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Premier League winner for Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers have enjoyed quite the summer, with the additions of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo and Niclas Fullkrug arguably the standouts in a busy transfer window, which could yet get even busier. As deadline day approaches, West Ham have been linked with a move to sign Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish midfielder could instantly ease any fears over Lucas Paqueta's potential incoming ban for breaching betting rules and cap off a first summer to remember for Lopetegui. Of course, however, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss must still ensure that he puts together a balanced squad in pursuit of his first Premier League win at the London Stadium after losing 2-1 against Aston Villa on the opening day.

What could help Lopetegui's side begin to gel is the arrival of a Premier League veteran who has been frozen out of his current side. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, West Ham have now been offered the chance to sign Raheem Sterling after contact and are being spoken to by his agent after the winger was made to train away from the Chelsea first-team alongside several others.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca recently admitted that Sterling does not have a place in his side, saying via Fabrizio Romano: "I’ve been honest, he will have no minutes here. I am not saying Raheem is not a good player but I prefer different kinds of wingers. It’s simple."

Swinging the door open for Sterling's exit, it could now be West Ham who benefit by signing a Premier League winger who's played among Europe's best in the last decade.

West Ham should make Chelsea regret decision on "special" Sterling

Whilst it would be an expensive way to get one over on their rivals, given Sterling's reported £325k-a-week salary, West Ham could be rewarded in the best way possible by taking a gamble on the Premier League winner in the remaining days of the transfer window.

The 29-year-old is one of the most experienced forwards in English football these days and would arrive having earned his place in the Premier League's 100 club with 123 top-flight goals to his name and 193 senior goals in his career. Simply put, if there's a deal to be done, then the Hammers should at least attempt to land Sterling's signature.

The former Liverpool man was part of a dominant Manchester City side, helping the Citizens become the first side in English football history to accumulate 100 points in a single season, and earned the praise of Pep Guardiola as a result.

The City boss said via BBC Sport in 2019, ironically after Sterling scored a hat-trick at the London Stadium: "I know the special qualities of the player, the consistency, physicality, the finishing.

"For the second goal against West Ham the control was not good but the finish good, the third goal was really good. He is in his first days playing as a striker but for me striker will be an incredible position for him, but he can play in three positions up front."