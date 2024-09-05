West Ham United have been approached over signing a free agent who featured for his country at Euro 2024, as they also close in on a Bosman deal for ex-Sheffield United stalwart John Egan.

West Ham "getting close" to signing Egan after Matip decision

The Hammers are believed to be dipping into the free market for a fourth-choice senior central defender, coming after both Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma departed the London Stadium on loan deals to Real Sociedad and Al-Oroubah respectively.

Manager Julen Lopetegui now has summer signings Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Greek international Konstantinos Mavropanos as his only centre-back options, so technical director Tim Steidten and the West Ham recruitment team are apparently eager to bring in an extra body.

Earlier this week, West Ham opened talks with both Egan and Matip to resolve the issue, as backed by reliable Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Egan departed Sheffield United in the summer after six seasons at Bramall Lane, where he made a total of 208 league appearances, while Matip left Liverpool following eight years at Anfield.

However, as reported by club insider ExWHUemployee, West Ham are close to bringing in Egan on a free, after moving on from Matip due to his unreliable fitness record. While West Ham had real concerns over signing Matip, it is believed that Egan will play in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Dagenham and Redbridge, which will act as a trial for the centre-back.

“It appears that John Egan is getting close to signing for the club,” reported Ex on The West Ham Way

John Egan's Sheffield United appearances by season, in league competitions Season Appearances 2018/19 - Championship 44 2019/20 - Premier League 36 2020/21 - Premier League 31 2021/22 - Championship 46 2022/23 - Championship 45 2023/24 - Premier League 6

“There was some concerns over Joel Matip’s fitness and whether he would be the appropriate back up option. That transfer seemed to have a number of obstacles ahead of it to get the deal done although it isn’t completely ruled out yet.

“We believe however that John Egan could be about to start a trial with the club ahead of a potential move. There will be a friendly behind closed doors in the coming days for him to prove his fitness it is thought and also for other players that are not in international duty to build up theirs.

“The friendly is thought to be tomorrow [Thursday] against Dagenham and Redbridge. The club hasn’t fully made a decision on whether they will go ahead with the signing but they are giving the Irish international a chance to prove he is the man with a deal likely to be offered afterwards.”

With the Republic of Ireland international seemingly on the cusp of joining West Ham, if all goes to plan, Steidten and co have apparently been offered another free agent behind-the-scenes.

West Ham offered chance to sign Yusuf Yazici on free transfer

As per HITC, that man is former Lille star Yusuf Yazici, who actually featured for Turkey at the Euros this summer. The 45-cap international played a role in Lille's surprise Ligue 1 title win back in 2021, where he managed seven goals and four assists in 32 top flight appearances that year.

HITC claim West Ham have been contacted and offered the chance to sign Yazici, following his exit from Lille in June, as have a host of other Premier League clubs. It is unclear whether Lopetegui's side are willing to entertain this approach, but it might be worth considering.

The 27-year-old, still yet to hit his prime, boasts 64 goals and 39 assists across his career to date - with former Arsenal and Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil once tipping him for greatness.

“I really like Trabzonspor duo Yusuf Yazici and Abdulkadir Omur, they are incredible talents,” Ozil told Hurriyet in 2018.

“Yusuf Yazici is an amazing No 10. We have a lot of similarities and I myself in him. His left foot, his position, his close passing and calmness on the ball. We will see Yusuf at a big European club in the near future.”