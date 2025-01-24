West Ham United have an opportunity to strike a January deal with Barcelona, as manager Graham Potter attempts to shore up key areas of his squad.

West Ham in talks to sign midfielder and striker for Graham Potter

As per reliable club insider ExWHUemployee, the east Londoners are maintaining their negotiations to bring in both a new midfielder and striker before the deadline.

It was believed that West Ham had agreed a deal for Ezechiel Banzuzi, with that news even reported by Sky Sports, but Ex has since poured cold water over this and insists that they remain in talks with OH Leuven.

“We submitted a bid two weeks ago which was rejected with his club saying they didn’t want to sell him until the summer and would demand a lot of money for him to move now,” stated Ex (via West Ham Way).

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (away) January 26 Chelsea (away) February 3 Brentford (home) February 15 Arsenal (away) February 22 Leicester City (home) February 27

“Karen Brady was thought to have taken a lead with this transfer and has continued with talks with the players agent. We have remained in contact with the club and talks have continued without a formal bid being proposed or of course accepted since the original offer. This is a transfer that could be revisited again soon."

Amid their pursuit of the Dutch midfielder, it is also believed that West Ham are in negotiations to sign Andre Silva from RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season, which may eventually include a buy-out option.

“We had continued our talks with Andre Silva over a loan move to the summer,” said Ex again.

“The loan deal would potentially have an option at the end of it to make the deal permanent. Talks will continue today but at the moment other options are being considered as well. As I’ve been saying for a while now I think this is the easiest deal to complete and one we may chose to do as a temporary measure that could turn out to be a bargain.”

Now, according to journalist Graeme Bailey, West Ham could have an opportinity to reinforce their defence.

West Ham offered Barcelona defender Eric Garcia

Writing for The Boot Room, Bailey claims that Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has emerged as an option for Potter. The Spaniard, formerly of Man City, has played more of a bit-part role under Hansi Flick at the Camp Nou this season - leading to reports that Barca could sell him this window for around £21 million.

West Ham have been offered Garcia by intermediaries, who've contacted the Irons to let them know about his availability. As well as West Ham, it is believed Tottenham, Brighton, Wolves, Newcastle and Aston Villa have been approached as well.

Garcia can actually play in defensive midfield as well, so if a move for Banzuzi fails, then the 24-year-old could be a solid alternative.

“Eric is a very intelligent boy - more than a boy,” said City director of football Txiki Begiristain. “He is a good character, a solid leader."