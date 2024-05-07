West Ham United have been offered a first potential signing for prospective new manager Julen Lopetegui, who appears set to take over from David Moyes when the Scotsman leaves on June 30.

West Ham agree terms with Lopetegui as Moyes exit confirmed

The Hammers have now officially confirmed that Moyes is set to depart after the expiry of his contract, bringing an end to the four years of his memorable second stint at the London Stadium.

During his tenure, Moyes has cemented his legacy as one of the club's most successful ever coaches and a legend in his own right. The 60-year-old steered West Ham away from relegation in 2019/2020, going on to achieve qualification for Europe in each of his full seasons in charge thereafter till now.

Reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2021/2022, Moyes guided West Ham to a Conference League triumph in Prague one year later - putting an end to the club's four-decade-long wait for a piece of major silverware.

However, supporters have grown dissatisfied with their side's style of football lately, and you can't forget that West Ham's league form has been subpar. They flirted with the drop for much of 2022/2023, and have lost by four or more goals on multiple occasions across all competitions this term.

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 2022/2023 7th 2021/2022 6th 2020/2021 16th 2019/2020

This has prompted West Ham to make a managerial change, with reliable media sources claiming West Ham have agreed terms with Lopetegui. The Spaniard, who left Wolves at the start of this season, is apparently set to take over from Moyes.

West Ham won't announce Lopetegui's arrival until after the end of the season (Malik Ouzia, Standard Sport), but he is all but confirmed as their next head coach. The tactician's debut season will be a mightily important one, with Moyes being a tough act to follow.

West Ham's summer window will also be significant, as many squad members are on the decline, ageing, out of contract or linked with a high-profile summer exit. The east Londoners, led by technical director Tim Steidten, are eager to strengthen their attacking options.

West Ham offered £52 million forward Vitor Roque

Now, according to The Boot Room, West Ham are one of the numerous sides being offered Barcelona forward Vitor Roque.

Agents have apparently reached out to West Ham to make them, making the Irons aware of Roque's availability for a loan this summer, coming after a season of limited opportunities following his transfer to Barca for around £52 million.

“He is a promising young man with a bright future. Barça wins a lot, they sign an excellent footballer,” said Brazil Under-20s coach Ramon Menezes on Roque.

“He is a very strong player, very intelligent to play and to attack spaces. He has talent, a lot of speed and a great sense of goal.”

The 19-year-old, it would seem, has a lot to offer for Lopetegui if West Ham opt to make any formal move.