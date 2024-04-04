After a solid campaign in both the Premier League and Europe, West Ham United look set to turn their attention towards the summer transfer window, in which they could land an upgrade on Michail Antonio.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers have enjoyed a solid season, reaching the last eight of the Europa League and sitting as high as seventh in the Premier League. Yet, their first task this summer looks set to be replacing David Moyes, whose contract runs out at the end of the current campaign. With a new deal yet to be sealed, the London club look set to begin their search for a new manager in the dugout.

Among those linked so far has been Steve Cooper, who was sacked by Nottingham Forest earlier this season, and former Chelsea boss Graham Potter. Both options would have quite the shoes to fill, despite what some may have to say about Moyes' tenure at the London Stadium. Whoever comes in will have the pressure of achieving European football again, which will be a possibility if West Ham's summer plans come to fruition in the coming months.

According to Sky Sports, via Claret and Hugh, West Ham are keen on signing Vangelis Pavlidis from AZ Alkmaar this summer. The forward is reportedly valued at €18m (£15m) and has also attracted interest from the Bundesliga and fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Given that West Ham's director of football, Tim Steidten, holds Pavlidis in high regard and Hammers defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has a close friendship with the Alkmaar man, those in London may have an advantage in pursuit of a deal.

Looking to upgrade on Antonio in the coming months, Pavlidis would be an ideal option after an incredibly impressive campaign in the Eredivisie full of goals.

Record-breaking Pavlidis is better than Antonio

After the season he's had, there's no doubt that Pavlidis would be an upgrade on Antonio, who has struggled in the current campaign. At 25-years-old, the Greek international is in the prime of his career and the numbers reflect that, with Pavlidis' stats significantly better than Antonio's so far this season.

Domestic Leagues 23/24 Vangelis Pavlidis Michail Antonio Goals 24 4 Assists 2 2 Expected Goals 19.7 3.7 Key Passes 36 8

For just £15m, Pavlidis also represents one of the few remaining bargains in the transfer market, especially when it comes to a 24-goal forward. After breaking the Dutch record for most goals scored in consecutive league games with nine in a row, Pavlidis was always going to attract interest this summer and West Ham are among those to come calling.

Whether it's Moyes or another manager in charge next season, the priority should be the Greek forward, who would be the perfect partner to Jarrod Bowen as Antonio continues to struggle for consistency.

It's a busy race for Pavlidis' signature, however, with West Ham hoping to be in a position to use European football to tempt the forward into a summer switch, which would see him join good friend Mavropanos.