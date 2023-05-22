It has been a strange whirlwind of a season for West Ham United - they have dramatically plummeted from a side that achieved consecutive top-seven finishes to one that has laboured through a relegation battle.

Yet again, the shining light of their season has been another glorious European run, which has seen the Irons progress to the Europa Conference League final.

Within this fabulous odyssey, David Moyes has been able to sporadically include certain members of the academy to give them a taste of first-team action.

Their chances of making the senior team have been enhanced thanks to the U18’s incredible FA Youth Cup Final victory over Arsenal - the first time they have won the trophy since 1999.

A vital member of this history-making team was Oliver Scarles, who has already made inroads into Moyes’ plans this season and will be hoping for an even more prominent role next season.

Who is Oliver Scarles?

The teen began playing for the West Ham U18s at just 16 years old in the 2021/22 season and would make 25 appearances in all competitions. Scarles’ immense start to his Hammers career earnt him his scholarship deal last summer.

One of the Englishman’s most sought-after and impressive attributes is his versatility, which has seen him pop up as a defensive midfielder, centre-back, and left-back, as per Transfermarkt.

In 40 appearances in all competitions this campaign, the prodigy has recorded ten goal contributions.

His most memorable outing would have been his senior debut back in November 2022 against FCSB to become the club’s sixth-youngest-ever player and Moyes felt he played “exceptionally well.”

During this encounter, whilst magnificently operating from a left-wing-back role, the ace registered two key passes, 80% pass completion, and won four ground duels.

The former Manchester United boss added:

“We knew about him but you never think they are going to come on but we’ve been pleased. We think he’s stylish on the ball, he’s composed.”

Scarles' chances of featuring more regularly are boosted by his ability to function in various positions. This means he can deputise for either Aaron Cresswell or Emerson at left-back and provide some relief to the humongous void set to be left by likely departing skipper Declan Rice in the centre of the park.

The 17-year-old could follow in the footsteps of the club captain from the academy to a first-team regular and adoring Claret support may have another homegrown talent to endlessly eulogize over.