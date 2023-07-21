In the quest to replace Declan Rice at West Ham, Irons boss David Moyes is looking to bring in two midfielders, who ideally have Premier League experience and are proven in the English top flight.

One player tipped to be pursued by the Hammers is Amadou Onana.

What’s the latest on Amadou Onana to West Ham?

According to The Guardian, the Everton metronome is one of the options being considered by the Irons.

The outlet revealed that other targets for West Ham include James Ward-Prowse, Joao Palhinha, Conor Gallagher, Scott McTominay, and Denis Zakaria.

The Toffees only signed the 21-year-old last summer for €40m (£35m), and reports suggest Everton will only sanction his departure if they receive offers of around £55m.

The Merseyside outfit actually beat West Ham to his signature last season, despite the latter agreeing a £33.5m fee for the midfielder. But, this year, the east Londoners look set to reignite their interest in the Belgian.

Would Amadou Onana be a good signing for West Ham?

Upon his arrival at Goodison Park last August, then-manager Frank Lampard was absolutely delighted with the signing, saying: "Amadou is a player we were really keen to bring to Everton.

"He has many great qualities to help strengthen our midfield and, at just 20 years old, has massive potential to get even better. I spoke to him about why Everton was the right club for him and we’re all looking forward to him showing what he can bring to the team."

It was easy to see why Lampard was so excited as the Belgian seamlessly adapted to the demands of English football. In 29 Premier League starts, he averaged 2.2 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per 90.

When describing his profile, Hamburg director of sport Jonas Boldt said: “Technically, Amadou has almost perfect prerequisites. He is fast, technically skilled, tall, and strong in tackling.”

Due to his 6 foot 4 frame and physicality, Onana possesses similar attributes to Tomas Soucek, and if the Hammers secured the signing, it could be a monumental upgrade.

Since arriving at the London Stadium, due to his size and aerial dominance, Soucek was an integral attacking asset during set-pieces. But, Onana also has this quality, as both players rank within the top 7% of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues among their positional peers for aerials won per 90.

Then, the added bonus with the former Lille livewire is that he looks far more comfortable on the ball, averaging a better pass completion per 90 (83.3% vs 71.3%), as well as more progressive carries (0.98 vs 0.35) and successful take-ons per 90 (0.65 vs 0.06).

Finally, it could easily be argued that Onana’s youth, athleticism, and energy vastly trump Soucek's. Last season, the Czech was undoubtedly aided by the boundless energy and tenacity of Declan Rice, and he could be seriously exposed without the Englishman’s presence.

Therefore, the prospect of Onana lining up next to James Ward-Prowse at the London Stadium come August is a mouth-watering prospect.

The 2023 Europa Conference League winners are supposedly ready to accelerate their attempts to sign the Southampton captain, who would cost at least £40m, in what would signal an exciting new era at the London Stadium.