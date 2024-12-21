West Ham United chiefs have reportedly commenced early negotiations over the permanent signing of a "complete" player for 2025, with technical director Tim Steidten and the recruitment team attempting to lay early groundwork.

West Ham face Brighton as Julen Lopetegui attempts to spark winning run

On the field, manager Julen Lopetegui is currently preparing his side to face-off against Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton at the London Stadium this afternoon - as the Spaniard looks to build upon their win over Wolves and draw at Bournemouth.

The Seagulls travel to London without a win in their last four Premier League games, so there is an opportunity for the home side to take advantage of their shift in form right now, but Lopetegui has urged outsiders not to underestimate Brighton.

"Brighton are a very good team, with very good players, a good coach and good ideas," said Lopetegui on Brighton.

"They have carried on with similar ideas over a number of years, despite the fact they have had a few different coaches. So, we have to be ready tomorrow to have a good answer to the demands in the match. Every game in the Premier League is hard, and we don’t prepare for any to be tougher than others, and in the same way we see each fixture as an opportunity.

West Ham's most recent results Match Date Opponent Competition Result #18 16/12/2024 Bournemouth (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #17 09/12/2024 Wolves (H) Premier League 2-1 win #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 loss #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 loss #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

"I’m always looking to overcome an opponent, and in this case we know they are a very good opponent. But, we have to put the focus on ourselves, and be ready to play a good match tomorrow.

"They have a good record [at London Stadium], but I don’t believe a lot in the statistics. Each match is different, and tomorrow is another opportunity and another challenge. We have to think about tomorrow, rather than looking back at the past."

Lopetegui has demoted West Ham summer signing Guido Rodriguez in the build up to this clash, but one player who's emerging as much more of a key man in his starting eleven is fellow new arrival Carlos Soler.

West Ham hold initial talks to sign Carlos Soler permanently

The Spaniard joined West Ham on a season-long loan deal from PSG, including an option to buy for around £17 million.

Soler has started their five league matches and is beginning to find his feet, impressing in that period, and an English source has told Le Parisien that West Ham are "delighted" by the 27-year-old's rise to the occasion.

The French news outlet also reports that West Ham have started "first discussions" over signing Soler on a permanent basis, and they've planned meetings to advance the topic of his long-term future in east London.

PSG would also be happy to accept a figure in and around the initial £14 million (plus £3m in add-ons) for Soler to join West Ham indefinitely, so it appears Luis Enrique's side are open to altering the buy-option clause so Steidten can strike an outright deal for the "complete midfielder".